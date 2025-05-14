Burlington Capital Announces Strategic Investment With G Capital In Major Development Project In Saudi Arabia, Made Possible Through The Leadership And Vision Of Dr. Abdulaziz Sager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-based investment firm Burlington Capital has joined the Al-Bushra Infrastructure Development Fund as a strategic partner, marking a new chapter in economic cooperation between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The fund, which is privately managed and closed-ended, aims to develop more than 734,000 square meters of land in the Al-Aziziyah district of Makkah, supporting urban growth and regional economic diversification.

"Participating in this transformative project aligns perfectly with Burlington Capital's long-term strategy to expand our presence in high-potential international markets," said Lisa Y. Roskens, Chairman and CEO of Burlington Capital. "Strong leadership is one of the most critical factors we consider in any project, and we are thrilled to partner with Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, whose qualifications and vision exceed any standard we could set in this category. We are excited to be part of a development that supports regional growth and economic diversification while delivering value to our investors."

“Nebraska has long punched above its weight with companies like Burlington Capital who can do business on a global scale from right here in the middle of America,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.“This tremendous investment is another great example of that, and it comes at a momentous time as President Trump himself arrives in Saudi Arabia to strengthen our ties with that nation. I congratulate the Burlington Capital team on their achievement. There is no place in the world better to do business than Nebraska, and no one better to do business with than Nebraska's people.”

U.S. Congressman Don Bacon added,“Burlington Capital is truly a global company, and we are all proud it is headquartered right here in Omaha.”

“Congratulations to Burlington Capital and Al Bushra Fund on this exciting joint venture,” said Cyrill Moity, Partner at G Capital.“This collaboration marks a strong and promising partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, paving the way for exceptional opportunities across the region.”

This investment was made possible by the vision and support of Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, President of Sager Group Holding and Chairman and Founder of the Gulf Research Center in Jeddah, and through a strategic partnership facilitated by Graham David Bell of Bridge Partners, whose insight and network were instrumental in identifying this high-potential opportunity in the Saudi market. It represents a significant milestone in Burlington Capital's global real estate expansion strategy.

The Al-Bushra Infrastructure Development Fund is designed to convert raw land into serviced plots, creating essential infrastructure for residential and commercial development. The project aims to meet the region's growing demand for modern, high-quality living and working spaces, incorporating cutting-edge infrastructure and sustainable design features.

This investment underscores Burlington Capital's broader strategy of identifying emerging opportunities in high-growth markets while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management and value creation. With a proven track record in real estate development and asset management, Burlington Capital remains committed to delivering long-term value to its investors and partners.

“We hope this serves as inspiration for others to invest alongside us, explore partnership opportunities, or engage more deeply in this work. We are always available to answer questions, provide additional information, or help facilitate the next steps toward meaningful collaboration,” said Dominic Vaccaro, President of Burlington Capital Real Estate.

