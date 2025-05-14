New AI Platform Darcyiq Automates Deal Flow And Accelerates Win Rates For B2B Services Companies

Customers Experienced Faster Sales Cycles, Higher Win Rates, Quicker Proposal Turnarounds, and Expanded Deal Capacity During Preview Launch

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solutions, a leading Amazon Web Services premier consulting partner, today announced the use of its B2B sales AI technology to form a new initiative, Darcy, and the general availability of its signature product, DarcyIQ. The new platform is a first-of-its-kind AI revenue acceleration platform that shortens sales cycles and enhances productivity for B2B services companies. DarcyIQ streamlines the creation of sales quotes, presentations, and proposals by using agentic AI technology to automate research, collect requirements, integrate with leading virtual meeting and CRM platforms, generate presentations, and coach sales reps in real-time during calls.

DarcyIQ's first customers saw a meaningful impact on their revenue and operational efficiency during a preview launch prior to the general release. During this period, these service-based companies experienced significant benefits:



58% average reduction in sales cycle

40% increase in win rates

70% faster delivery of high-quality scopes of work (SOW), proposals, and architecture diagrams 400% growth of deal capacity without expanding the technical team

"DarcyIQ is now proven to accelerate sales velocity and win rates," said Travis Rehl, CTO of Innovative. "From providing real-time insights during client meetings to generating complete proposals and presentations, Darcy can remove the bottlenecks for any B2B services company that is slowed by the manual collection of requirements and creation of customized content for each prospect."

DarcyIQ automates much of the manual work required of salespeople, sales engineers, and solution architects in three significant ways. First, DarcyIQ joins sales calls and web meetings with prospects and provides real-time coaching. Next, the platform reviews the prospect's needs and requests that were recorded during these initial meetings, and automates technical documentation creation, reducing the delivery time from weeks to hours. Finally, DarcyIQ does the tedious, manual work of keeping third-party systems updated with opportunity registration and additional data.

"Before we started using DarcyIQ, my sales reps needed a solutions architect on every call, and turning around a contract took a full week," said Aaron Newman, CEO of Cloud Storage Security, an AWS ISV partner, and founder of CloudCheckr (acquired by NetApp). "Now, our sales representatives are having first discovery calls on their own and Darcy is building the first draft, so our solutions architects are reviewing and editing in minutes instead of days."

Within DarcyIQ, AWS partners can leverage additional features, such as PO Finder for discovery and submission of Partner Originated (PO) opportunities to AWS's ACE platform, and Funding Finder for matching opportunities with various AWS funding programs and submission to AWS's APFP platform.

"This is a game-changing feature for AWS partners," added Rehl, "AWS partners typically spend hours carefully collecting and submitting data to create a proposal or contract. We built DarcyIQ to automate all that work for them."

DarcyIQ integrates seamlessly with leading sales platforms, such as Salesforce for CRM, Zoom for web meetings, and Microsoft Office for document generation. Businesses can procure DarcyIQ directly through the AWS Marketplace or the company's website, .

The company will host a private DarcyIQ launch party for partners and special guests on Monday, June 23, 2025.

About Innovative Solutions

Innovative Solutions is a leading provider of cloud services for growing businesses. With more than three decades of experience and a 99.7% customer retention rate, Innovative Solutions has deep expertise in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data and Analytics, Cloud Modernization, Cloud Migrations, and Managed Cloud Services. As a Premier Tier AWS Partner with Generative AI competency, Innovative Solutions is at the forefront of helping businesses leverage the power of the cloud and AI to drive growth and innovation.

The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York, and has offices in Boca Raton, Florida, and Austin, Texas. For more information about Innovative Solutions, visit .

