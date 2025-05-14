AZ Blue In Action Invests $200,000 To Support Students Across Northern Arizona

Why it matters:

This newest funding addresses one of the region's most urgent needs: a shortage of healthcare workers and limited access to training opportunities. About 65% of primary care service areas in the state are labeled as medically underserved, including Northern Arizona.

Both programs aim to prepare more nurses to serve in rural areas.

The two programs that received support:

Coconino Community College (CCC) received funds from AZ Blue 's Medicaid Plan, Health Choice Arizona, to support the CCC STEAM Middle School Summer Camps. More than 400 middle school students across the county will attend these camps at no cost to families. These camps will explore science, coding, theater, and more.

"Strong communities start with strong chances – and that's what we are here to help build," said Dr. Heather Carter, Medicaid Segment General Manager and Health Choice Arizona CEO.

Northern Arizona University (NAU) received funding from the AZ Blue Foundation.

The support will help launch a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing format called the Global BSN. This format expands access to a nursing degree for students across the state, especially those in small towns and rural areas. The format enables many of these students to stay and work in their hometowns. More than 30 students are expected to enroll in Fall 2025 to become registered nurses.

The funding will also help students in the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program. It provides scholarships for 10 students to complete their education.

Since 2020, AZ Blue Health Choice has worked with the NARBHA Institute to invest more than $3.4 million in Coconino County alone – helping meet needs related to food, housing, jobs, health services, and education.

"AZ Blue in Action is about helping Arizonans get the care and support they need – and that starts by investing in the people who will one day provide it," said Paul Penzone, Chief Community Relations Officer for AZ Blue.

