Itel Marks Its Fourth Year On The IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100®, With Special Nods To Its Programs For Social Impact And Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the global outsourcing industry embraces the ethos of "impact sourcing", which involves creating lasting, systemic change to address the root causes of social issues, companies like itel have been lauded for programs that encourage environmental responsibility, community involvement and volunteerism, as well as driving economic growth through sustainable careers that provide long-term employment opportunities, particularly to marginalized groups.

"We are honored to receive this star distinction from the IAOP, especially for our social impact programs," says Yoni Epstein, CD, itel's Founding Chairman and CEO. "Our company has long been committed to creating an inclusive, family-like environment, where employees from all backgrounds feel valued, recognized for their hard work, and supported in their career goals. We want to demonstrate that contact centers are places where young people can build rewarding, long-term careers. We do this by not only providing competitive salaries and benefits but upskilling and mentorship programs that allow frontline agents to move into leadership roles. Over 75% of our managers and supervisors are former agents, because we believe in investing and growing our people."

Part of itel's success story is also its innovative use of technology, for which it has been acknowledged for a fourth year in a row by the IAOP judging committee. "In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation," states the IAOP, "the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate."

As itel embraces artificial intelligence (AI) as part of a broader strategy to enhance contact center efficiency, operational flexibility, and the overall customer experience, its pioneering development of custom AI models have positioned Caribbean companies as technology leaders in the global services sector. Specifically trained to detect and transcribe the regional nuances of Caribbean accents, its AI-enhanced contact center platform, itelligence®, can provide the highest degree of accuracy when it comes to analyzing customer-agent interactions, paving the way for a regional renaissance and increased global competitiveness for the Caribbean's outsourcing sector.

