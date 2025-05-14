TMC Provides First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Audio-only Dial-in:
|Register Here
|Virtual webcast with slides:
|Register Here
The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at .
Contacts
Media
Investors
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking” statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“could,”“expects,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's strategy to pursue commercial recovery of seafloor polymetallic nodules under the U.S. regulatory regime; the outcome and timing of regulatory reviews of its applications submitted pursuant to the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 (DSHMRA); the potential adoption of final exploitation regulations by the International Seabed Authority (ISA); the impact of recent executive action by the U.S. government in support of domestic seabed mineral development; the expected use of proceeds from recent financings; the timing and success of feasibility studies and processing trials; and the Company's operational and financial plans, including the potential development of a commercial-scale offshore nodule collection system and related onshore processing facilities. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, among other things: the outcome and timing of regulatory reviews by NOAA under DSHMRA; the ability to obtain an exploitation contract from the ISA or permits from the U.S. government; risks related to the Company's dual-path permitting strategy; changes in environmental, mining and other applicable laws and regulations; the timing and results of environmental assessments and technical studies; the development, testing and scaling of offshore collection systems; risks related to strategic partnerships and technology sharing; uncertainties relating to processing nodules at commercial scale; metals price volatility; the sufficiency of the Company's cash and ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; dependence on third parties, including Allseas Group S.A. and PAMCO; the outcome of any pending or future litigation; and other risks and uncertainties described in greater detail in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
|TMC the metals company Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
| As at
March 31,
2025
| As at
December 31,
2024
|Current
|Cash
|$
|2,346
|$
|3,480
|Receivables and prepayments
|5,012
|1,851
|7,358
|5,331
|Non-current
|Exploration assets
|42,951
|42,951
|Equipment
|713
|771
|Software development costs
|1,958
|1,928
|Right-of-use asset
|3,337
|3,814
|Investment
|8,168
|8,203
|57,127
|57,667
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|64,485
|$
|62,998
|LIABILITIES
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|45,245
|42,754
|Short-term debt
|9,978
|11,775
|55,223
|54,529
|Non-current
|Deferred tax liability
|10,675
|10,675
|Royalty liability
|14,000
|14,000
|Warrants liability
|1,353
|912
|26,028
|25,587
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|81,251
|$
|80,116
|EQUITY
|Common shares(unlimited shares, no par value – issued: 356,617,022 (December 31, 2024 –340,708,460))
|495,804
|477,217
|Special Shares
|-
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|140,656
|138,303
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,203
|)
|(1,203
|)
|Deficit
|(652,023
|)
|(631,435
|)
|TOTAL EQUITY
|(16,766
|)
|(17,118
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|64,485
|$
|62,998
|TMC the metals company Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands of US Dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
| Three months
ended March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended March 31,
2024
|Operating expenses
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|$
|9,515
|$
|18,123
|General and administrative expenses
|8,500
|6,559
|Operating loss
|18,015
|24,682
|Other items
|Equity-accounted investment loss
|35
|78
|Change in fair value of warrants liability
|441
|531
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|1,095
|(266
|)
|Interest income
|(19
|)
|(102
|)
|Fees and interest on borrowing and credit facilities
|1,021
|271
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|20,588
|$
|25,194
|Loss per share
|- basic and diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|345,346,393
|311,521,854
|TMC the metals company Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(in thousands of US Dollars, except share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
| Three months ended March 31, 2025
|Common Shares
| Special
Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
| Deficit
| Total
|Shares
|Amount
|December 31, 2024
|340,708,460
|$
|477,217
|$
|-
|$
|138,303
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(631,435
|)
|$
|(17,118
|)
|Issuance of shares and warrants under Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses
|5,000,000
|2,237
|-
|2,763
|-
|-
|5,000
|Shares issued as per At-the-Market Equity Distribution Agreement
|2,975,226
|5,562
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,562
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|7,933,336
|10,788
|-
|(10,788
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation and Expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|10,378
|-
|-
|10,378
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(20,588
|)
|(20,588
|)
|March 31, 2025
|356,617,022
|$
|495,804
|$
|-
|$
|140,656
|$
|(1,203
|)
|$
|(652,023
|)
|$
|(16,766
|)
| Three months ended March 31, 2024
|Common Shares
| Special
Shares
| Additional
Paid in
Capital
| Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss
| Deficit
| Total
|Shares
|Amount
|December 31, 2023
|306,558,710
|$
|438,239
|$
|-
|$
|122,797
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(548,902
|)
|$
|10,918
|Issuance of shares and warrants under Registered Direct Offering, net of expenses
|4,500,000
|7,447
|-
|1,553
|-
|-
|9,000
|Exercise of stock options
|120,000
|144
|-
|46
|-
|-
|190
|Conversion of restricted share units, net of shares withheld for taxes
|7,112,673
|8,601
|-
|(8,601
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation and Expenses settled with equity
|-
|-
|-
|6,896
|-
|-
|6,896
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(25,194
|)
|(25,194
|)
|March 31, 2024
|318,291,383
|$
|454,431
|$
|-
|$
|122,691
|$
|(1,216
|)
|$
|(574,096
|)
|$
|1,810
|TMC the metals company Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands of US Dollars)
|(Unaudited)
| Three months
ended March 31,
2025
| Three months
ended March 31,
2024
|Cash provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Loss for the period
|$
|(20,588
|)
|$
|(25,194
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Amortization
|58
|85
|Accrued interest on credit facilities
|558
|Lease expense
|477
|477
|Share-based compensation and expenses settled with equity
|10,378
|6,896
|Equity-accounted investment loss
|35
|78
|Change in fair value of warrants liability
|441
|531
|Unrealized foreign exchange movement
|2,345
|(293
|)
|Interest paid short-term debt
|(103
|)
|-
|Changes in working capital:
|Receivables and prepayments
|(3,161
|)
|25
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|213
|5,543
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(9,347
|)
|(11,852
|)
|Investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment and software
|(70
|)
|(340
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(70
|)
|(340
|)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from registered direct offering
|5,000
|9,000
|Expenses paid for registered direct offering
|(472
|)
|(142
|)
|Proceeds from Shares issued from ATM
|5,562
|-
|Repayment of Debt
|(1,797
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|190
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,293
|9,048
|Decrease in cash
|$
|(1,124
|)
|$
|(3,144
|)
|Impact of exchange rate changes on cash
|(10
|)
|293
|Cash - beginning of period
|3,480
|6,842
|Cash - end of period
|$
|2,346
|$
|3,991
