David Boies Joins Rumble Legal Team In Case Against Google

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, FL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that prominent lawyer David Boies, of the firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, has joined the litigation team in Rumble's antitrust lawsuit against Google. Rumble filed suit against Google in January 2021, accusing the tech giant of giving Internet search preference to YouTube, a video platform it owns, and thereby harming competition and Rumble's growth and revenue.

“David Boies is one of the best trial lawyers in the world.” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski.“We welcome him to Rumble's legal team.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

Contact: ...