David Boies Joins Rumble Legal Team In Case Against Google
“David Boies is one of the best trial lawyers in the world.” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski.“We welcome him to Rumble's legal team.”
ABOUT RUMBLE
Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .
