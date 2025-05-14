Dominican Government And DP World Announce Historic US$760 Million Investment To Expand Free Zone And Port Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader Corona, presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Dominican government, represented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM), and global logistics provider DP World Dominicana. The MOU outlines DP World's intention to invest approximately US$760 million to expand its free trade zone and increase the capacity of its Caucedo port terminal.

DP World Dominicana aims to allocate US$380 million to the development of its free trade zone park DP World Economic Zones. This expansion will include an additional 225 acres of industrial land, and 50 acres of waterfront property located south of the current port. An equivalent amount - US$380 million - will be used to expand the port's terminal to increase its annual handling capacity to approximately 3.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). This expansion is expected to accommodate increased cargo volumes generated by the expanded economic zone.

The initiative also includes the implementation of advanced surveillance systems and modern security infrastructure to support safer and more efficient trade operations in the country.

"With this development, we aim to create a unique model where industrial zones with manufacturing and logistics services are directly connected to one of the most strategically located port terminals in the world." said Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World Dominicana.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSME's (MICM), Víctor 'Ito' Bisonó emphasized the strategic value of the partnership, saying, "This agreement is a clear vote of confidence in the Dominican Republic. This investment lays the foundation for a unique logistics-industrial ecosystem in the region and consolidates our position as a strategic axis of hemispheric trade".

Since beginning operations in 2003, DP World Dominicana has consistently invested in the country's logistics infrastructure. To date, the company has invested more than US$700 million and developed 150,000 square meters of land within its economic zone, with plans to expand to 220,000 square meters by 2027. The terminal currently operates with a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs per year and uses a modern fleet, including all-electric equipment.

“We reiterate our commitment and vision to consolidate the Dominican Republic as a value proposition for multinational industries, responding to the growing global need for integrated commercial infrastructure - such as economic zones connected to strategic ports - that brings companies closer to their markets, optimizes their logistics and attracts new investment to the country”, said Martínez

Logistics development as a government strategy

The Dominican Republic is taking advantage of global shifts in the supply chain to strengthen key sectors, particularly logistics. Led by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes, these efforts have resulted in the enactment of Law 30-24, which created the National Logistics Council, headed by Minister Ito Bisonó.

