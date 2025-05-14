Mediamint Acquires Databeat To Expand Data Engineering And Yield Optimization Services For Publishers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO and HYDERABAD, India, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaMint, a San Francisco-based provider of AI-powered revenue operations and marketing services, has acquired, a Hyderabad-based data engineering and analytics firm, in a strategic move to strengthen its technology offerings for media platforms and publishers.

Founded in 2017, DataBeat brings a team of approximately 270 professionals with expertise in yield optimization, analytics , and data architecture . The team joins MediaMint's global workforce of over 2,500 employees across North America, Europe, LATAM, and Asia .

“Our clients are increasingly turning to advanced data pipelines and AI to drive business outcomes,” said Rajeev Butani , Chairman and CEO of MediaMint.“Bringing in DataBeat expands our capabilities in delivering smarter, faster, and more scalable operations for the media and advertising ecosystem.”

The deal aligns with MediaMint's broader strategy of expanding its Agentic AI framework -a service-as-a-software model that integrates automation with human oversight-and deepening its partnerships with cloud data platforms like Snowflake . The acquisition also reflects the company's focus on combining operational expertise with scalable technology to support enterprise clients.

“We started DataBeat with a vision to support publishers and media platforms in optimizing advertising revenue and enabling data-driven decisions,” said Ashok Ganapam and Pratyush Mulukutla , Co-Founders of DataBeat.“Joining forces with MediaMint gives us the scale and strategic depth to take that vision further.”

The announcement comes as MediaMint continues to invest in expanding its capabilities and delivery footprint. The company is backed by private equity firms Everstone Capital and Recognize Partners , both of whom support its growth through targeted investments in high-impact talent and technology.

“This acquisition is a strong example of MediaMint's commitment to scaling intelligently,” said Sandeep Singh , Managing Director at Everstone Capital, and Josh Miller , Partner at Recognize.“DataBeat's capabilities align well with the future of tech-enabled media operations.”

About MediaMint

MediaMint is a global operations partner to media, marketing, and technology companies. The company specializes in AI-powered solutions across ad operations, sales support, customer success, platform management, and data services . With a focus on scalability, quality, and partnership, MediaMint helps clients streamline operations and drive performance.

