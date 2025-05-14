Whataburger And KMO Burgers, LLC Deepen Partnership With New Joint Venture

Whataburger and KMO Burger, LLC Announce Joint Venture to Strengthen Presence in Missouri and Kansas

SAN ANTONIO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is proud to announce a new joint venture with longtime franchise partner and investment group KMO Burger, LLC, marking a significant step forward in the brand's continued growth across the Midwest.

As part of this joint venture, Whataburger will contribute its 16 company-owned restaurants in the Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri markets, while KMO Burger, LLC will contribute its 13 existing restaurants. KMO Burger, LLC will own and operate all 29 locations under the Whataburger brand.

"This partnership reflects the strength of our franchise model and the incredible trust we place in our partners," said Debbie Stroud, Whataburger President and CEO. "KMO Burger, LLC has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the communities they serve and to the heart of the Whataburger experience - amazing food, exceptional service, and a welcoming atmosphere. We're confident this joint venture will only deepen our connection with our fans in Kansas and Missouri."

All Whataburger Restaurants LLC employees currently working as restaurant staff at these locations will transition to become employees of KMO Burger, LLC. A dedicated cross-functional team is in place to ensure the transition is supported with the resources, information and care needed throughout the process.

KMO Burger, LLC will assume operations for all 29 restaurants following the completion of the transaction. The growing investment group continues to embrace Whataburger's Vision, Mission, and Promise - a testament to the strength of the partnership and the shared commitment to delivering bold flavors and memorable moments.

"As a longtime fan and investor, I'm thrilled to take this next step with Whataburger. The brand means a lot to me - not just for the food, but for how it brings people together. Our team at KMO Burger is ready to keep raising the bar," said Patrick Mahomes, NFL Quarterback and part-owner of KMO Burger, LCC. "I'm proud to be part of a team that's focused on both growth and community."

1460 NE Douglas St, Lees Summit, MO

8420 W 135th St., Overland Park, KS

18902 E US Highway 40, Independence, MO

905 Highway 7, Blue Springs, MO

1851 W Marler Lane, Ozark, MO

3880 W Sunshine St, Springfield MO

1921 W Foxwood Dr., Raymore, MO

204 SW Highway 150, Lees Summit, MO

2337 N Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO

9505 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS

401 N Eastgate Ave, Springfield, MO

1371 US Highway 60 E, Republic, MO

2014 S Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO

1705 N State Route 291, Harrisonville, MO

714 S Madison St, Webb City, MO 1710, 600 W Main St, Branson, MO

