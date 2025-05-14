Boralex Announces The Election Of Its Directors And Highlights Of Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|For
|Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|André Courville
|76,556,022
|98.95
|812,983
|1.05
|Lise Croteau
|76,824,339
|99.30
|544,666
|0.70
|Patrick Decostre
|76,561,100
|98.96
|807,905
|1.04
|Marie-Claude Dumas
|74,681,322
|96.53
|2,687,683
|3.47
|Ricky Fontaine
|74,609,408
|96.43
|2,759,597
|3.57
|Rémi G. Lalonde
|75,192,680
|97.19
|2,176,325
|2.81
|Patrick Lemaire
|75,020,952
|96.97
|2,348,053
|3.03
|Nadia Martel
|77,339,203
|99.96
|29,802
|0.04
|Dominique Minière
|76,551,622
|98.94
|817,383
|1.06
|Alain Rhéaume
|72,224,746
|93.35
|5,144,259
|6.65
|Zin Smati
|75,171,508
|97.16
|2,197,496
|2.84
|Dany St-Pierre
|76,127,159
|98.39
|1,241,845
|1.61
The final voting results on all questions submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting will be filed with SEDAR+ ( ).
