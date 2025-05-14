Boralex Announces The Election Of Its Directors And Highlights Of Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the“Company”) (TSX: BLX) held its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. During the meeting chaired by Alain Rhéaume, Chairman of the Board, shareholders elected directors and adopted the resolutions proposed. Mr. Rhéaume opened the meeting by outlining Boralex's highlights for the year 2024, during which the Company continued to stand out thanks to the agility and flexibility that have long characterized it. He pointed out that the Company had achieved several important and structuring achievements in 2024, in addition to maintaining its growth strategy aimed at sustainability and value creation. He also underlined the arrival of three new directors: Ricky Fontaine, Nadia Martel and Rémi G. Lalonde. These appointments reflect a commitment to ongoing renewal and to maintaining the highest level of expertise, skills and diversity on the Board of Directors. Finally, Mr. Rhéaume announced to shareholders that Boralex's 2030 Strategy will be presented at an Investor Day on June 17. Election of directors All nominees proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 7, 2025, were elected directors of Boralex by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee For Against # % # % André Courville 76,556,022 98.95 812,983 1.05 Lise Croteau 76,824,339 99.30 544,666 0.70 Patrick Decostre 76,561,100 98.96 807,905 1.04 Marie-Claude Dumas 74,681,322 96.53 2,687,683 3.47 Ricky Fontaine 74,609,408 96.43 2,759,597 3.57 Rémi G. Lalonde 75,192,680 97.19 2,176,325 2.81 Patrick Lemaire 75,020,952 96.97 2,348,053 3.03 Nadia Martel 77,339,203 99.96 29,802 0.04 Dominique Minière 76,551,622 98.94 817,383 1.06 Alain Rhéaume 72,224,746 93.35 5,144,259 6.65 Zin Smati 75,171,508 97.16 2,197,496 2.84 Dany St-Pierre 76,127,159 98.39 1,241,845 1.61



The final voting results on all questions submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting will be filed with SEDAR+ ( ).

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3.2 GW. Our pipeline of projects and growth path total over 78GW in wind, solar and electricity storage projects. We develop those projects guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External

Communications

Boralex Inc.

438-883-8580

... Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial

Planning & Analysis

Boralex Inc.

514-213-1045

...



Source: Boralex inc.