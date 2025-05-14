Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To Contact Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors ofbreached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Actinium Pharmaceuticals caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that (1) the Company's data from the Sierra Trial was unlikely to satisfy the FDA's guidelines for the acceptance and approval of Iomab-B BLA; (2) the additional analyses, including long-term follow-ups that purportedly demonstrated a trend towards improved Overall Survival that the Company provided to the FDA in an attempt to mitigate Sierra's poor OS data were unlikely to satisfy the FDA's guidelines for the acceptance and approval of Iomab-B BLA; (3) as a result, the FDA would likely refuse to review the Iomab-B BLA or, if it did consider that BLA, that the application in its current form was unlikely to be approved; and (4), as a result, positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you currently own ATNM and purchased prior to October 31, 2022 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at ... or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

