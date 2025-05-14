Airbus Delivers First A321neo For Kuwait Airways

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Toulouse, France,May 2025 – Airbus has delivered the first A321neo to Kuwait Airways, the national carrier of the State of Kuwait. The delivery marks the first of nine A321neo aircraft on order with the airline and is part of Kuwait Airways' transformation strategy, which includes fleet modernisation to drive growth.

Kuwait Airways' A321neo features a spacious and modern cabin with 166 seats across two classes – 16 full-flat business class seats offering premium comfort and 150 economy class seats designed for enhanced passenger space. Passengers will enjoy the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers a quieter and more relaxing atmosphere, with customisable lighting and the latest generation in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

The A321neo complements Kuwait Airways' existing A320neo and A330neo fleet, enabling greater flexibility and operational efficiency across its network. The range and capacity of the A321neo makes it ideally suited for regional and medium-haul routes, including seasonal services to South Asian and European destinations.

Kuwait Airways currently operates a fleet of nine Airbus A320neo and six of the latest generation A330neo aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A321neo is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

To date, more than 7,000 A321neo aircraft have been ordered by more than 95 customers across the globe.