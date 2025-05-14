Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034 | Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions Propel Europe Towards A Greener Future


2025-05-14 03:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As demand for sustainable, energy-efficient cooling rises with AI, HPC, and IoT growth, innovations like immersion cooling boost efficiency. Europe's focus on net-zero goals and lower carbon footprints further fuels adoption, despite high costs and standardization challenges. Key players include Asetek, Asperitas, and Submer, contributing to the market's robust expansion.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European data center liquid cooling market (excluding U.K.), valued at $1.2 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $8.88 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.11% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market for liquid cooling for data center has been expanding quickly due to the growing need for sustainable and energy-efficient cooling solutions to support hyperscale data center, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC).

The widespread use of cutting-edge technologies like immersion and direct-to-chip cooling, which provide higher thermal efficiency and lower power consumption than conventional air cooling systems, is one of the main reasons.

Alongside developments in liquid cooling systems that enable better server density and operational reliability, regulatory efforts to attain net-zero goals and lower carbon footprints are promoting adoption. Innovative cooling fluids and scalable solutions for growing AI workloads and 5G applications are being developed by industry participants.

However, issues such as high implementation costs and little standardisation remain. Notwithstanding these challenges, liquid cooling maintains its status as a game-changing technology in data centre operations by helping to manage the rising heat densities of contemporary IT architecture while fostering sustainability and maximising performance.

Market trends, Drivers and Challenges of Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
The need for improved energy efficiency, sustainability, and efficient thermal management is propelling the fast-growing European data center liquid cooling market. High-performance computing and the growing density of data center necessitate cooling technologies that perform better than conventional air-cooling systems. Because they provide better thermal performance and lower operating costs, technological innovations like immersion cooling and creative liquid cooling infrastructures are becoming more and more popular. Through the promotion of green technologies and energy-efficient practices, government initiatives and stringent energy restrictions throughout Europe further stimulate market growth.
High upfront capital costs, complicated integration with existing systems, worries about possible leaks, and long-term dependability are some of the market's obstacles, though. Uniform adoption is further hampered by the fragmented regulatory environment and the absence of standardised standards among European nations. Despite these obstacles, the market for liquid cooling in data center in Europe appears to have a bright future due to strong investments in hyperscale data center and ongoing innovation in liquid cooling technologies.
Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the Europe data center liquid cooling market analyzed and profiled in the study involve liquid cooling providers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe data center liquid cooling market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Some of the prominent names in this market are:

  • Asetek
  • Asperitas
  • DCX INC.
  • Iceotope
  • Submer
  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
  • Legrand
  • STULZ
  • Danfoss
  • nVent
  • ALFA LAVAL
  • Kelvion Holding

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 114
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.88 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.1%
Regions Covered Europe


Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends Shaping Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

  • Efficient Cooling Systems
  • Renewable Energy for Data Centers
  • Rising Demand for Edge Computing
  • Increased Interest in High-Performance Gaming and Bitcoin Minning Applications
  • Increased Data Requirements
    • Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality
    • 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
  • Surge in Investments toward Data Center Cooling Innovations
  • Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

Other Industrial Trends

  • HPC Cluster Developments
  • Blockchain Initiatives
  • Super Computing
  • Impact of Server/Rack Density

Case Studies

  • Immersion Cooling Technology
    • Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: The University of Leeds' Adoption of Fully Immersed Liquid-Cooled Servers
    • PeaSoup Cloud: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Cloud Services with Immersion Cooling Technology
    • Transforming Data Centers: Enhanced Efficiency with GRC's CarnotJet System
    • Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: OVHcloud's Single-Phase Immersion Technology
    • Empowering Scientific Advancements with Immersion Cooling: PIC's Success Story
    • Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: KAORI and MIVOLT's Immersion Cooling Solution
    • Advancing Data Center Sustainability with Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Market Dynamics Overview

  • Market Drivers
    • Increasing Data Center Spending
    • Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers
    • Reduction in Operational Costs
  • Market Restraints
    • High Investment Costs
    • Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market
  • Market Opportunities
    • Retrofitting Opportunities
    • Heat Repurposing from Liquid-Cooled Data Centers
    • Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services

