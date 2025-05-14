Europe Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2034 | Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions Propel Europe Towards A Greener Future
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|114
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends Shaping Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
- Efficient Cooling Systems Renewable Energy for Data Centers Rising Demand for Edge Computing Increased Interest in High-Performance Gaming and Bitcoin Minning Applications Increased Data Requirements
- Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
Other Industrial Trends
- HPC Cluster Developments Blockchain Initiatives Super Computing Impact of Server/Rack Density
Case Studies
- Immersion Cooling Technology
- Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: The University of Leeds' Adoption of Fully Immersed Liquid-Cooled Servers PeaSoup Cloud: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Cloud Services with Immersion Cooling Technology Transforming Data Centers: Enhanced Efficiency with GRC's CarnotJet System Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: OVHcloud's Single-Phase Immersion Technology Empowering Scientific Advancements with Immersion Cooling: PIC's Success Story Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: KAORI and MIVOLT's Immersion Cooling Solution Advancing Data Center Sustainability with Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
Market Dynamics Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Data Center Spending Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers Reduction in Operational Costs
- High Investment Costs Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market
- Retrofitting Opportunities Heat Repurposing from Liquid-Cooled Data Centers Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
European Data Center Liquid Cooling Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment