The Bone Health And Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) And Marian University Partner To Promote Bone Health In Indiana

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteoporosis, a disease that causes bones to become weak and more likely to fracture, affects approximately 10 million Americans, with another 44 million at risk due to low bone density. Yet many individuals remain unaware that they have the disease until they break a bone. In fact, about one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis.

Marian University and the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) are teaming up to bring greater awareness to osteoporosis. Their partnership focuses on helping individuals understand the risks, learn ways to prevent bone loss, and recognize the importance of early diagnosis. They are also working to spread awareness in communities throughout Indiana, especially in underserved areas where access to bone health education and resources may be limited.

"Improving bone health across the lifespan starts with education," said Kathleen Shoemaker, BHOF Board Chair. "We are proud to partner with Marian University to ensure more people, especially those in underserved communities, have access to the knowledge and tools they need to prevent fractures and maintain strong bones for life."

Through this collaboration, Marian University and BHOF are committed to providing preventive tips, management strategies, and emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong, healthy bones at every stage of life. Educational initiatives will include seminars, health fairs, workshops, and digital outreach, all designed to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves.

The effort also highlights the importance of regular bone density screenings, proper nutrition-including adequate intake of calcium and vitamin D-and weight-bearing exercises, all of which are crucial in managing and preventing osteoporosis.

"This partnership reflects our deep commitment to community health and proactive education," said Dr. Todd Logan, Scholar-in-Residence for Aging & Society at Marian University. "By working with BHOF, we can help deliver vital bone health resources to more Hoosiers, especially in communities where access to care and education has been limited."

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit .

About Marian University

Founded in 1937, Marian University is the only Catholic university in Indianapolis and central Indiana, serving more than 5,100 students, including 4,000 undergraduate and 1,200 graduate students, earning degrees in the arts, business, education, engineering, math, medicine, nursing, ministry, and the natural and physical sciences. In 2013, Marian University established its College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first new school of medicine in Indiana in more than 100 years, and in 2023, opened the new E. S. Witchger School of Engineering as part of the university's continuing efforts to graduate students that help meet the Midwest's growing STEM workforce needs. For more information, visit .

Media Contact for the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

Carina May

[email protected]

703-740-1764

Media Contact for Marian University

Christopher Proffitt

[email protected]

317-955-6591

SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation

