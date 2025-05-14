VOYAH Enters Qatari Market With Impact: A New Benchmark In Electric Mobility, Luxury, And Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a milestone moment for the luxury electric vehicle sector in the region, VOYAH, the premium automotive brand under China's Dongfeng Motor Corporation, officially entered the Qatari market through an exclusive launch event held at Kempinski Hotel in Doha The event was attended by high-level officials, media representatives, influencers, and VOYAH's local partner, Al Waha Automobiles

Introducing VOYAH's Next Generation of Smart Luxury Vehicles

The launch event featured two of VOYAH's flagship models:

VOYAH FREE – An extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) SUV offering an impressive driving range of up to 1,357 kilometers, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 5 seconds It combines powerful performance, advanced technology, and refined design to deliver an outstanding driving experience

VOYAH DREAM – A plug-in hybrid electric van with seven seats, designed to offer intelligent comfort, spaciousness, and cutting-edge features It is a fully integrated mobility solution for families and groups seeking luxury and practicality in one vehicle

Remarks from Wu Jinxiang

Wu Jinxiang, Middle East & UAE Regional Director of the Passenger Vehicle Overseas Marketing Department at Dongfeng Motor Import & Export Co , Ltd , stated:

“We are proud to bring the VOYAH brand to the Qatari market VOYAH is not just an automaker-it represents a lifestyle that balances quality, intelligence, and harmony We believe VOYAH is here to redefine what luxury means in the world of electric mobility”

He continued:

“Since its establishment, Dongfeng has achieved remarkable milestones, with over 60 million vehicles sold worldwide Our products are now available in more than 100 countries Today, we are opening a new chapter in the Middle East, beginning in Qatar in close partnership with Al Waha Automobiles”

Wu concluded:

“Let us continue advancing with innovation and openness, and together, shape a smarter and more sustainable future for mobility in Qatar Freedom, dream, passion, and courage-these are the values driving the VOYAH journey”

Remarks from Yousef Shamia: A Transformational Experience for the Qatari Market

Yousef Shamiyeh, Vice Chairman of Al Waha Automobiles, expressed his pride in bringing the VOYAH brand to Qatar, describing the launch as the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the local mobility experience

He stated:

“We are confident that VOYAH will be a valuable addition to Qatar's luxury vehicle market It caters to customers seeking a fully integrated driving experience that combines cutting-edge technology, high performance, and refined elegance Our long-term partnership with Dongfeng is built on a shared vision to deliver only the best to our customers”