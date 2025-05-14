Ambani Joins Trump And Qatar Emir At Doha State Dinner Amid Strategic Investment Talks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia's wealthiest individual, is set to attend a high-profile state dinner in Doha on Wednesday evening alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to individuals familiar with the matter. The gathering is part of President Trump's Middle East tour, which has centred on investment and economic diplomacy.

While no formal business discussions are scheduled, Ambani's presence underscores his growing influence in global business and diplomacy. His conglomerate, Reliance Industries, has longstanding ties with the Qatar Investment Authority , which has invested in various Reliance ventures over the years. Additionally, Ambani maintains strategic partnerships with U.S. technology giants such as Google and Meta.

The state dinner is being hosted at Lusail Palace, the official residence of the Qatari Emir. Another prominent business figure, based in London and known for close ties to both the Trump administration and Qatari leadership, is also expected to attend the event. Further details of Ambani's itinerary have not been disclosed, and Reliance Industries has not responded to queries regarding his visit.

This meeting follows the Qatari Emir's visit to India in February, during which Qatar committed to investing $10 billion across various Indian industries. The commitment reflects the strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

President Trump's visit to Qatar is part of a broader Middle East tour focused on fostering investment opportunities. Following his engagements in Doha, Trump is scheduled to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

