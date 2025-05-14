UAE Strengthens Clean Energy Collaboration In High-Level Visit To Spain



Delegation Led by Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Etihad Water and Electricity Explores Renewable Energy Innovations The Visit Aimed to Strengthen Collaboration with Spanish Research Centres to Advance Renewable Energy Solutions

Dubai, UAE, May 2025: In a strategic effort to reinforce the UAE's leadership in renewable energy, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), in collaboration with Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), led an official delegation to Spain. The visit aimed to explore partnerships with leading research institutions and assess cutting-edge global technologies in solar energy and energy storage, advancing the UAE's efforts to promote a just energy transition.

The UAE delegation was headed by His Excellency Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, and Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity. The visit aligns with the shared commitment of MOEI and EtihadWE to drive innovation, future-focused infrastructure development, and strategic partnerships with global energy leaders.

The mission is in line with the UAE's efforts to accelerate its clean energy transition, enhance infrastructure readiness, and adopt global best practices. It also strengthens the UAE's position as a hub for sustainable energy and advanced technology.

For Etihad Water and Electricity, the visit supports the development of the Saud bin Saqr Energy and Innovation Park in Ras Al Khaimah-a flagship national clean energy project. The company also seeks to leverage global expertise in managing advanced energy centres.

The delegation visited several prominent institutions, including Spain's Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT), a leading European research organization under the Ministry of Science and Innovation. During high-level discussions with Her Excellency Dr. Yolanda Benito Moreno, CIEMAT's Director-General, the delegation explored potential collaborations across various fields. The visit was followed by a guided tour of CIEMAT's laboratories, showcasing pioneering research projects and cutting-edge technological applications.

The delegation also toured the Plataforma Solar de Almería (PSA), Europe's largest concentrated solar research facility, where they examined thermal storage systems and desert-condition simulation technologies-key areas for potential joint research with the Saud bin Saqr Energy and Innovation Park.

Additionally, the visit included the Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant, one of the world's first solar facilities to use thermal storage for continuous electricity generation. This project exemplifies a sustainable, round-the-clock model for renewable energy generation that aligns with MOEI and EtihadWE's aim to integrate more renewables into the UAE's power grid.

Through this visit, MOEI and EtihadWE sought to establish long-term partnerships with leading research institutions, supporting the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and empowering national talent with access to global innovations.