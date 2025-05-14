EQS-News: PFISTERER Holding SE / Key word(s): IPO

PFISTERER Holding SE with successful IPO in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Winterbach, May 14, 2025 - PFISTERER Holding SE (the“Company” or“PFISTERER”), a family-owned, independently operating technology company with a global footprint that develops, produces and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at power grid interfaces, reports a successful stock market debut in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The first price of the PFISTERER share (ISIN: DE000PFSE212, WKN: PFSE21) was set at EUR 30.00, with an issue price of EUR 27.00. The market capitalization at the issue price amounted to approx. EUR 489 million. As part of the initial public offering, PFISTERER generated gross proceeds of approx. EUR 95 million from a capital increase through cash contributions. Among other things, PFISTERER plans to expand its production capacities in Germany and abroad, acquire machinery and equipment and invest in new technologies and products, particularly in the field of high-voltage direct current technology. Johannes Linden, CEO of PFISTERER Holding SE: "We are very pleased with our successful stock market debut and encouraged by the strong interest investors have shown in PFISTERER's IPO. Our company is currently experiencing a phase of dynamic development and is exceptionally well positioned in the rapidly growing energy infrastructure market. The proceeds from the IPO will enable us to further accelerate our growth and capatilize on global megatrends such as the expansion of renewable energy and the ongoing drive toward decarbonization." Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, CEO of PFISTERER Holding SE: "PFISTERER's IPO marks a significant milestone in our company's history. As one of Europe's leading stock exchanges, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides the ideal platform for PFISTERER. We are consistently implementing our growth strategy and are pleased to offer investors the opportunity to participate in PFISTERER's continued success." ABOUT PFISTERER PFISTERER is a globally leading and independent technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. The company develops, produces and sells solutions for insulating and connecting electrical conductors for the interfaces in power grids - from the generation and transmission to the distribution of electrical energy - on land, at sea and in the air. With its innovative strength, state-of-the-art production and worldwide distribution network, PFISTERER offers advanced solutions to the challenges of electrification. Since its foundation in 1921, PFISTERER has established itself internationally as a pioneer in modern energy infrastructure and is an attractive employer in a future-oriented industry with exciting development opportunities for more than 1,200 employees. PFISTERER Holding SE is represented worldwide with 17 operating locations in 15 countries.

