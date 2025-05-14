North American Industrial Robot Orders Hold Steady In Q1 2025 As Automotive Demand Surges

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) North American industrial robot orders 'essentially flat', says A3

May 14, 2025 by Mai Tao

Robot orders in North America remained“essentially flat” in the first quarter of 2025, with companies purchasing 9,064 units valued at $580.7 million, according to new data released by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3).

Compared to Q1 2024, this represents a 0.4 percent increase in units ordered and a 15 percent rise in order value, signaling continued demand and increased investment in higher-value automation systems.

A3 will present the full Q1 2025 report on Wednesday, May 14, at Automate 2025, North America's largest automation tradeshow, taking place May 12-15 in Detroit.

Automotive manufacturers drive growth as non-automotive sectors soften

Demand from automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) was the primary growth driver, with 3,668 units ordered valued at $263 million – a 42 percent increase in units and a 78 percent increase in revenue over Q1 2024.

The revenue growth reflects not only higher volume, but also a shift in the types of applications being automated this quarter, with a greater share of orders tied to higher-value systems.

In contrast, orders from automotive component suppliers declined 29 percent in units and 12 percent in value year-over-year, totaling 1,407 units and $88 million.

Most non-automotive sectors experienced contraction relative to Q1 2024, with the exception of plastics and rubber, which saw 12 percent growth in units ordered and a 33 percent increase in order value.

Sectors such as food and consumer goods, metals, and semiconductors experienced year-over-year declines.

Alex Shikany, executive vice president at A3, says:“The first quarter data highlights a continued resilience in automation investment, particularly in the automotive sector, even as manufacturers navigate a complex macroeconomic environment.

“At the same time, some sectors are taking a more cautious approach as broader economic uncertainty persists.”

Collaborative robot orders now tracked in official market statistics

In a landmark moment for industry transparency, A3 has begun reporting collaborative robot (cobot) statistics as part of its official quarterly data – the first industry-wide dataset of its kind in North America.

In Q1 2025, North American companies ordered 1,052 collaborative robots valued at $39.2 million. Cobots accounted for 11.6 percent of all robots ordered and 6.8 percent of total revenue this quarter.

Cobot demand was strongest in industries prioritizing flexibility and safe human-machine collaboration:



Life Sciences/Pharma/Biomed: 127 units ($7.1 million)

Food & Consumer Goods: 114 units ($4.5 million) All Other Industries: 419 units ($13.5 million)

In each of these segments, collaborative robots made up over 20 percent of total demand.

Shikany says:“We're proud to launch this new level of reporting.

“Cobots are one of the fastest-growing areas of robotics adoption, and providing clear, reliable data on where they're being used will help manufacturers, integrators, and suppliers make more informed decisions.”

Automation's expanding role in a shifting market

Despite uneven demand across sectors, long-term trends continue to support automation investment.

As companies face pressures from labor shortages, reshoring strategies, and digital transformation goals, robotics remains a key part of how manufacturers adapt and remain competitive.

Shikany says:“Automation is no longer a luxury, it's a necessity for competitive manufacturing.

“The record-setting interest we are seeing for Automate 2025 in Detroit underscores the urgency with which companies across sectors are looking to integrate robotics into their operations.”

More detailed market breakouts and graphs from the Q1 2025 report are available upon request for press and within the A3 Vault for member companies.

Main image courtesy of Autodesk