Biomednewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Hits FDA Milestone And Expands Strategic Partnerships In Q1 Update

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) reported Q1 2025 results highlighted by successful completion of the VALID-ECG pivotal study, supporting its 510(k) submission for 12-lead ECG synthesis software and confirming productive ongoing FDA discussions. The company launched an Early Access Program, signed a strategic partnership with AccurKardia to integrate its FDA-cleared AccurECG(TM) software, added two new U.S. patents to bring its IP total to 20, appointed CEO Robert Eno to its board, and raised $11.5 million through a public offering to support commercialization plans.

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .

