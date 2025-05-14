Danish Minister Calls US Talk Of Controlling Greenland Not A Serious Discussion

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen on Tuesday called discussion of potential US control over Greenland“not a serious discussion,” amid reports of increased American interest in the autonomous Danish territory.

Speaking at a European security conference in Copenhagen, Poulsen emphasised Denmark's commitment to the NATO alliance.“We are strong allies within NATO, and I cannot imagine that a member state of NATO could take a part of another NATO country,” he said, referring to remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland.“I don't think this is a serious discussion.”

Poulsen also confirmed Denmark's commitment to boosting its defence investments, noting his country's readiness to raise spending to over 4% of its gross domestic product, thereby exceeding the threshold set by the European Union, as reported by Politico.

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had ordered US intelligence agencies to intensify their efforts in gathering intelligence on the island. Poulsen, who also serves as Denmark's Deputy Prime Minister, declined to comment on these recent reports suggesting increased US espionage on Greenland, stating Washington is“a friend to Europe and Denmark.”

“You see a lot of rumours in the media, and I do not comment on these rumours,” Poulsen said. He added,“We, with Greenland and the Faroe Islands, are part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and the United States cannot take a part of this Kingdom.”

Mute Bourup Egede, Greenland's Deputy Prime Minister, stated that the Arctic island is prepared to talk with the Americans.“Our fate will not be decided without us, and we are not owned by anyone. Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people,” he expressed. Although Egede did not directly address the espionage reports, he clearly criticised the US President:“We have been good partners, but what Trump is doing now, we don't like.”

Egede suggested that Trump's assertions have brought Greenland closer not only to Denmark but also to the European Union. The autonomous Danish territory voted in a 1982 referendum to withdraw from the European Community, the precursor to the EU, and officially left the bloc in 1985. Egede added that he is ready to discuss a minerals deal with Brussels.

“We have 27 out of the 35 essential minerals that the European Union wants. We need work, we need growth in our country, and if the EU or the US wants our essential materials, they have to talk to us,” Egede said.

Trump raised the possibility of acquiring Greenland during his first term and has repeatedly returned to the idea this year. In an interview earlier this month, he did not rule out using force to seize the island, which has a population of 57,000.

Separately, CNN reported, citing US officials, that the Trump administration is considering changes that would transfer responsibility for US security interests in Greenland to the military command overseeing US national defence. This underscores President Trump's focus on the strategically important region, which he has repeatedly expressed a desire to acquire.

The US network added that the change under consideration would move Greenland from the area of responsibility of US European Command (EUCOM) to US Northern Command (NORTHCOM). It clarified that some discussions on this matter predate Trump's return to office this year.

Ostensibly, placing Greenland under NORTHCOM's authority appears somewhat logical, given its geographical location as part of the North American continent, despite its political and cultural ties to Europe as a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

US Northern Command is primarily responsible for protecting US territory and currently oversees missions such as the southern border task force. Placing Greenland under NORTHCOM's command would also be symbolic, as it would, in this command structure, separate Greenland from Denmark, which would remain under EUCOM's oversight.