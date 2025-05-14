Rethinking Packaging With Purpose: A Renewables Podcast Spotlight On Ecoenclose
As businesses large and small continue to explore more sustainable practices, one area that's increasingly under the microscope is product packaging. From e-commerce retailers to industrial distributors, packaging has become more than just a protective layer-it's a reflection of your values.
On this featured episode of the RENEWables podcast , we had the pleasure of sitting down with Saloni Doshi , CEO and proud“Chief Sustainability Geek” of EcoEnclose , the world's most eco-friendly packaging company.
Why Packaging Matters More Than Ever
Saloni shares powerful insights into how packaging impacts the environment and why it should be a core part of any sustainability strategy. With growing consumer expectations, ESG commitments, and government regulations, sustainable packaging is quickly transitioning from“nice to have” to non-negotiable .
What You'll Learn in the Episode
-
How EcoEnclose redefines sustainable packaging using recycled, recyclable, and naturally biodegradable materials.
Actionable steps companies can take to transition away from virgin plastic and traditional packaging materials.
The ripple effect of sustainable packaging-from reducing carbon footprint to influencing supplier practices.
Real-world success stories of companies that have embraced eco-forward packaging solutions.
A Call to Action for Climate-Conscious Businesses
Whether you're running a DTC brand, managing industrial logistics, or leading ESG efforts at a large company, this episode is a must-listen. Sustainable packaging is more than a box-it's a bold statement about your company's commitment to the planet.
Click here to listen to the full episode.
Click here to view all RENEWables podcast episodes.
RENEWables, A Sustainability Podcast is a new podcast focused on the energy landscape of today. Everything from emerging renewable energy technologies to sustainability practices to why brands are changing the way they think, RENEWables is a source for current and dynamic conversation.
