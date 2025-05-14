From Best-Kept Secret To Global Recognition: Korcomptenz Featured In 2025 ISG Provider Lenstm
Featured in the "Contender" category for Data, Cloud, and AI Services
PARSIPPANY, N.J. and CHENNAI, India, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, Korcomptenz has quietly powered digital transformations behind the scenes-trusted by midmarket and enterprise clients, yet rarely in the headlines. That changed recently, in a landmark moment, Korcomptenz has been recognized in the 2025 ISG Provider LensTM for Microsoft Cloud and AI Ecosystem, earning a place in "Contender" category for both AI Services for Microsoft Cloud and Data Fabric on Azure .
The ISG team of advisors worldwide help organizations to source and contract the right IT Service providers for their needs on digital transformation & governance projects. ISG influences $200B+ of technology spend annually. This year for the 2025 ISG Provider LensTM Microsoft AI and Cloud Ecosystem Global report places Korcomptenz along with many of the global tech giants like Accenture, IBM, and Infosys, in its quadrants for both Data and AI Services. It's a striking debut for a company that has historically chosen substance over spotlight.
"Our clients have always known what we bring to the table: trust, innovation, and measurable outcomes," said Clara D'Silva , President & Founder of Korcomptenz . "This ISG recognition validates what we've quietly been doing for over two decades-solving complex problems with commitment, empathy, and deep technology expertise."
Why Now?
The timing couldn't be better. As enterprises face uncertainty and race to scale AI responsibly, ISG's report highlights a critical shift: businesses aren't just looking for technology-they're looking for partners who understand their industry, anticipate change, and deliver fast, flexible value.
According to ISG:
"Korcomptenz combines Microsoft Fabric and Azure Analytics experience with industry process knowledge to help customers improve data governance and accelerate digital transformation initiatives with optimized AI-enabled business-critical processes."
Korcomptenz's AI tools include KOR BankIQ for banking insights, KOR SmartForge with 100+ dashboards for manufacturing analytics, and KOR ESGenius for streamlined ESG compliance and reporting.
Its newly launched Global AI Innovation Center in Chennai accelerates work on Agentic AI, powered by Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry. "This hub is a major milestone in our growth," said CEO Prakash Anthony.
About Korcomptenz
Korcomptenz enables intelligent transformation through Microsoft, SAP, Salesforce, and AI technologies. With operations across North America, India, and the UAE, it serves clients in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, logistics, and BFSI.
Learn more : or email [email protected]
Logo -
