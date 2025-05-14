Youtech Fuels National Growth With Chicago-Area Talent Expansion Across The Midwest's Core Industries



Youtech's expansion unleashes digital success for Illinois' foundational industries Solidifying its position as one of the nation's largest digital marketing agencies, Youtech demonstrates unyielding momentum for future growth

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youtech , a leading full-service digital marketing agency with a significant local presence in the Chicago area and recognized as one of the largest in the United States, today announced a substantial phase of national growth, powered in part by the expansion of its team right here in the heart of the Midwest. This strategic initiative will enhance the agency's ability to serve its growing client base both locally and across the country, supporting the very backbone of the region's economy.

Building upon its established Chicago team, a crucial part of its national workforce, Youtech is actively hiring to increase its employee count to over 150 by the end of 2025. This growth will significantly strengthen the Chicago office, enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional results for Illinois, the Midwest, and national clients. Their local expertise supports vital regional sectors, including food security for non-profits and sustainability for environmental services. The agency also drives growth for the gaming and brewery industries, home services industry (HVAC, roofing, plumbing), construction material suppliers, and more.

Looking ahead, Youtech projects substantial long-term growth, with a clear trajectory to exceed 250 employees nationally within the next three years. This ambitious forecast reflects the Lisle office's consistent contributions to the agency's success in driving results for Illinois and Midwest businesses across diverse industries, its client-focused approach, and the increasing demand for its data-driven digital marketing expertise. This includes optimizing local online visibility for businesses, crafting captivating web design, and creating branding that resonates with local target audiences, whether they are looking to find sustainable environmental solutions vital for the region's future, enjoy entertainment that drives local economies, or improve their homes and communities.

"This rapid growth marks an exciting chapter for Youtech, and our Chicago-area team is a cornerstone of our national success, deeply connected to the industries that form the backbone of the Midwest," said Wilbur You, CEO and Founder of Youtech. "Strengthening our physical presence in key markets like Chicago allows us to even better serve our valued local clients across vital Illinois and regional industries while also attracting top-tier talent from the greater Chicago area to our growing team. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional results, and this strategic growth, including the launch of our innovative YouRank GEO service, will enable us to elevate the marketing performance of businesses right here in the Midwest and across the nation in the age of AI."

As one of the largest digital marketing agencies in the nation, with a significant and expanding team right here in Chicago serving a diverse portfolio of Illinois and Midwest-based clients in sectors like non-profit, environmental services, healthcare, entertainment, home improvement, hospitality, and construction, Youtech continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, generating measurable results for businesses across a wide range of sectors through its comprehensive suite of services, supporting the economic vitality of the region.

