Rahul Gandhi To Visit Bihar’S Darbhanga Tomorrow To Launch ‘Nyay Samvad’
The program aims to highlight critical issues affecting Bihar's youth, particularly around education, employment, and migration.
Announcing the initiative, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Bihar, addressed media persons in Patna on Wednesday.
“Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Darbhanga on Thursday. Top Congress leaders from across the country will also visit all 38 districts of Bihar simultaneously to interact with students and youth,” Khan said.
Khan said that the Nyay Samvad will focus especially on students from Dalit, Mahadalit, backward, and minority communities, groups who are most affected by the privatisation of education and government neglect.
“Hostels for SC, ST, minority, and backward class students are in a poor state. Scholarships worth even Rs 1,000 are not provided on time. The Bihar government talks about student credit cards and loans, but we are demanding free education from KG to PG,” Khan said.
He alleged that the Sub-Plan for SC/STs is not being properly implemented, and the funds allocated for it remain unutilised.
Khan further criticised the Bihar government for allegedly weakening the reservation system and promoting private institutions over public ones.
“This has effectively excluded underprivileged communities from higher education. The majority of migration from Bihar is from Dalits, backward classes, and minorities-because they are not getting opportunities here,” he said.
