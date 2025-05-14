Adriana Sanford Joins ABA ILS Steering Group On Cybersecurity, Privacy, And Digital Rights

Telecom4Good, a nonprofit resource supporting 387 humanitarian organizations across 102 countries and over 3,092 NGO offices.

Adriana Sanford, Dual LL.M., J.D., Head of Cybersecurity Leadership at Telecom4Good

Global cybersecurity scholar and public intellectual tapped for ABA leadership roles to advance ethical governance of emerging technologies and data privacy.

- Robert Anderson, Founder and CEO, Telecom4GoodSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adriana Sanford, Head of Cybersecurity Leadership for Telecom4Good and a professor of law and international taxation at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), has been appointed to the Steering Group of the American Bar Association International Law Section (ABA ILS) Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Digital Rights Committee. Concurrently, she has been reappointed Vice Chair of the ABA ILS National Security Law Committee. These appointments reflect Sanford's long-standing commitment to advancing global security, data privacy, and the ethical governance of emerging technologies.Sanford's work spans academia, legal practice, and high-level public engagement. She is an international corporate lawyer, global threats and data privacy specialist, bilingual professor, and former Regional Counsel for a Fortune/S&P 500 company. As a senior analyst for CNN Español, she regularly reached 93 million viewers across the Americas. Sanford is also a globally recognized Chilean-American keynote speaker with the American Program Bureau, who has delivered more than 150 keynote addresses, including some of the world's top technology, cyber, legal, audit, and compliance industry conferences-such as the Association of Corporate Counsel's SuperConference 2019. She draws from her frontline corporate experience to equip tens of thousands of legal and executive leaders-as well as students- with a practical, globally informed understanding of today's legal and regulatory landscape across sectors spanning healthcare, construction, banking, telecom, technology, and advanced manufacturing.Most recently, Sanford co-delivered two exclusive sessions at InfoSec World 2024: the first with the Hon. Noel H. Hillman (Ret.), former Chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section, and a second with Karen Worstell, noted cybersecurity strategist and former Chief Information Security Officer for AT&T Wireless, Russell Investments, and Microsoft. Jonathan Meyer, Co-Chair for both the ABA ILS National Security Law Committee and the International Committee for the Senior Lawyers Division (SLD), as well as Vice Chair of the Committee on Export Controls and Economic Sanctions, praised her appointment: "By bridging international law, cybersecurity, and governance ethics-and through collaborations with Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, and others-Sanford exemplifies the kind of leadership required to address today's most complex global challenges.”In the classroom, Sanford teaches an accelerated graduate course in Cybersecurity, Privacy, and AI at the University of Texas at Arlington's College of Business, where she merges legal theory with high-level corporate application. She also serves as a senior research fellow at Claremont Graduate University and has held previous academic appointments at Georgetown Law, Arizona State University, and the University of Oklahoma's Center for Intelligence and National Security. Beyond academia, Sanford leverages her expertise into public-interest initiatives. She has advised the World Economic Forum's Partnering Against Corruption Initiative in Latin America and co-authored seminal books on corporate ethics for the Institute for Supply Management's centennial celebration. In addition, she is one of only sixteen global ambassadors for Inspire2Live, a global health movement advocating for cancer patients, particularly from low- and middle-income countries, ensuring their representation in healthcare discussions and decisions. The organization's Bottom-Up Cancer Support (BUC S) vision focuses on prevention, early detection, quality-of-life maintenance, and pain management to enhance cancer care worldwide.In recognition of her impact, Sanford's work is profiled in Springer's Women in Security: Changing the Face of Technology and Innovation, part of the publisher's Women in Engineering and Science series. She received the 2019 CSWY Cybersecurity and Privacy Woman Law Professional of the Year Award and was named one of the Top 20 Cyber Women of the World in 2024, selected from 160 international nominees. Whether briefing corporate boards, advising policymakers, or mentoring students, she continues to shape the global discourse at the intersection of law, technology, and human rights. Sanford draws upon a profound family legacy of resistance against corruption and injustice, notably exemplified by her great granduncle Franz Schweyer, Bavarian Interior Minister, who opposed Adolf Hitler and became one of the earliest victims of the Holocaust.________________________________________ABOUT ABA INTERNATIONAL LAW SECTIONThe ABA ILS connects practitioners and policymakers across more than 100 countries, promoting the rule of law and facilitating dialogue on pressing transnational issues.ABOUT TELECOM4GOODTelecom4Good is a nonprofit technology partner supporting 387 humanitarian organizations across 102 countries and over 3,092 NGO field offices. As Cisco Meraki's largest nonprofit-focused partner in the United States, Telecom4Good provides deeply discounted IT infrastructure, no-cost network strategy, and hands-on support. Telecom4Good's footprint spans the Americas, the Caribbean, Asia, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and 44 African nations, helping NGOs build smarter, more secure systems to advance their missions.ABOUT AI ASSISTANT4GOODAI Assistant4Good is Telecom4Good's latest innovation: a brand-safe, privacy-first AI tool that transforms websites into intelligent 24/7 support platforms . Built exclusively for nonprofits, small businesses, and mission-driven organizations, it delivers instant, accurate answers-without scraping the internet or compromising security. The tool is trained solely on client-approved content and features multi-language support, voice/text input, and seamless integration across web and mobile platforms.________________________________________Media InquiriesDISCOVER HOW TELECOM4GOOD IS TRANSFORMING NONPROFIT ITWebsite:Email: ...Robert AndersonFounder & CEO, Telecom4Good and AI Assistant4Good

