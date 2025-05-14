Irida Labs Collaborates With Sony Semiconductor Solutions To Deliver Advanced AI-Driven Smart City Solutions

Advanced AI-Driven Smart City Solutions

PATRAS, ACHAIA, GREECE, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Irida Labs, an edge Vision AI leader, is proud to announce its collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony), the world-renowned manufacturer of image sensors. Their combined expertise brings to market a range of edge-optimized, Vision AI-powered applications that revolutionize the way cities manage traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and urban mobility.

Sony has been at the forefront of image sensor technology for decades and has announced AITRIOS TM, an edge AI sensing platform that maximizes the potential of the IMX500, the world's first AI-enabled image sensor. Irida Labs is leveraging the AI capabilities of this groundbreaking sensor through PerCV .ai, their powerful Vision AI platform, by bringing their edge Smart Cities SW suite on the IMX500. Together, the companies are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in smart city infrastructure by delivering real-time, actionable insights based on edge Vision AI.

The PerCV Smart Cities suite helps identify traffic patterns, congestion points, and parking violations, while monitoring curb areas for smooth management and incident detection. Key pain points that can be addressed include:

.Traffic monitoring: Real-time analytics of traffic status with vehicles and bicycles classification

.Curb management: Supervision of curb areas, including loading zones and bicycle paths

.Traffic violations: Monitoring of illegal stops and lane usage

.Parking violations: Detection of illegal double parking

.On-street parking monitoring: Real-time detection of occupied and free parking spaces

.Pedestrian safety: Tracking and management of pedestrian flow as well as jaywalking incidents in crosswalks and critical urban areas

The two companies plan to extend their collaboration in further markets in early 2025, by introducing the PerCV Industry 4.0 suite on the IMX500, addressing the challenges of modern warehouse management, employee safety and product monitoring.

Yu Kitamura, Program Manager for Smart Cities for Sony Semiconductor Solutions, stated: "Our goal is to make edge AI analytics more accessible and user-friendly, expanding its application to solve real-world challenges. This joint effort with Irida Labs brings a cutting-edge smart city AI solution to the industry."

Vassilis Tsagaris, CEO at Irida Labs, added: "Strong collaborations like the one we've formed with Sony bring us closer to fulfilling our mission of scaling Vision AI. With the integration of Sony's AI-enabled image sensors into our PerCV platform, we're unlocking a new world of possibilities for smart city applications that address complex urban challenges at scale."

About Irida Labs Irida Labs is an edge computer vision software leader with a mission to help companies scale Vision AI. To do so, they have introduced PerCV (called Perceive AI) - a game-changing platform that streamlines and speeds up the entire computer vision product development. Coming with off-the-shelf computer vision solutions suites for Industry 4.0 and Smart Cities and Spaces, while supporting custom Vision AIoT developments, the company provides the infrastructure and expertise to allow anyone to build novel products and solve real-life problems or introduce new revenue streams based on vision sensors.

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions' AITRIOS

AITRIOS is a new edge AI sensing platform that forges a new path for visual and edge AI. AITRIOS empowers individuals and partner companies to develop solutions for vision DX utilizing Sony's various unique image sensors. AITRIOS integrates a variety of features such as the environments, tools, and more, required for solution development into one powerful and flexible platform that is cost-effective, reliable, private, and sustainable.

* "AITRIOS" is the registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

