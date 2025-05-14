Emerging Automotive AI Technology Company Whipflip Secures Strategic Investment From The State Of Delaware

Governor Meyer talks about the strategic importance of investing in AI & technology startups in Delaware

Roger Clappe, CEO & Founder of WhipFlip talks about the partnership with State of Delaware as Gov Meyer, Buccini/Pollin Group co-founder Chris Buccini & DSB Director CJ Bell look on

DSB Director handing over the investment check to Roger Clappe, CEO & Founder of WhipFlip.

Delaware makes its first direct tech investment in Automotive AI startup WhipFlip, fueling innovation, job growth, and a smarter future for auto sales.

- Roger Clappe, Founder & CEO, WhipFlipWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move to support emerging technology ventures, the State of Delaware has officially partnered with Wilmington-based AI automotive start-up WhipFlip , marking the first direct investment by the state into a technology company. WhipFlip Founder and CEO Roger Clappe, was a speaker at the Delaware Division of Small Business 's (DSB) relaunch of its Small State Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), the source of the direct investment funding. The event was held April 24, 2025, at the Mill in Wilmington.WhipFlip is a rapidly growing automotive technology company that uses proprietary artificial intelligence to revolutionize the way consumers and the industry transact using used cars. Founded and headquartered in Wilmington, DE the company has built a seamless online platform that makes selling a car as fast and as easy as ordering a pizza in only 3 steps, in less than 5 minutes, right from a smartphone.“It's like the DoorDash or Uber of selling a car, at the speed and precision of true AI. Our overall mission is to be an AI driven supply chain driver of used vehicles from the street back to the industry, fueling a $1.5 trillion dollar segment that desperately needs real innovation, not further disruption” says Roger Clappe, WhipFlip's CEO.For the past 4 years, WhipFlip has proudly operated out of The Mill, Wilmington's premier co-working space and innovation hub. Known for cultivating a thriving community of entrepreneurs, technologists, and creatives, The Mill has been a key partner in WhipFlip's growth journey-offering not just dedicated office space, but also valuable networking, mentorship, and visibility within Delaware's start-up ecosystem.“It is amazing to see WhipFlip's growth and presence in The Mill over the past few years where they started out in a very small space and now are becoming our largest tenants” says The Mill Founder Robert Herrera.This state investment comes as DSB works to get $14M into the hands of small business owners before the end of the calendar year, or risk forfeiting future rounds of funding. The Accelerator and Seed Capital Program, one of the available small business funding programs under SSBCI, was designed to identify high-growth potential start-ups leveraging technology to drive economic growth and job creation in the First State.“This funding is key to empowering small business owners and helping us establish Delaware as the Mid-Atlantic Hub for Innovation, where high impact startups bring the future to life.” said DSB Director CJ Bell.“Founded by a lifelong Delawarean, WhipFlip is an up-and-coming, innovative company thriving in our state. I am focused on ensuring more Delaware businesses like WhipFlip, which creates jobs and helps thousands sell their cars, have the resources they need to succeed,” said Delaware Governor Matt Meyer.“Because supporting small businesses is key to building a better Delaware from the ground up."Founded in 2020, WhipFlip has seen exponential growth over the past few years. What began as a small operation in New Castle County is now a multi-regional business with operations in over a dozen states and is now raising growth capital for national expansion. WhipFlip's proprietary platform operates as an AI powered used car ecosystem that generates instant offers to purchase from real-time vehicle condition assessment, automated at-driveway selling experience, and an industry first AI powered appraisal tool for automotive dealers to enhance their used car operations for acquisition and liquidation of inventory.Roger Clappe, the company's founder and CEO as well as a lifelong Delawarean, credits the state's support, The Mill's vibrant start-up community, and Wilmington's business-friendly climate for enabling WhipFlip's early momentum.“Delaware has been an incredible place to build WhipFlip,” said Clappe.“The talent pool is strong, the tech community is growing, and now with direct state support, we have even more confidence to scale from here. This isn't just a win for us-it's a signal that Delaware is serious about becoming a hub for tech innovation.”The April 24th kickoff event took place at WhipFlip's Wilmington headquarters at The Mill and drew key figures from the public and private sectors. The event was both ceremonial and symbolic, highlighting a new chapter in the state's approach to innovation-led economic development.This investment is particularly significant because it reflects a broader strategy to position Delaware as a leader in the mid-Atlantic tech ecosystem. With its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and supportive policy environment, Delaware is increasingly attracting attention from tech entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and start-up accelerators.As part of the partnership, WhipFlip plans to grow its Wilmington-based team, expand its AI technology to several new verticals, and continue expansion nationwide.About WhipFlipWhipFlip is an AI-powered automotive platform based in Wilmington, Delaware, which enables consumers to sell their vehicles 100% online in a fast, easy, and secure way. From instant appraisal and offer to on-demand pick up and payment from the seller's driveway, WhipFlip offers a white-glove experience powered by technology and backed by real people. Learn more at .

