Reflect Orbital Secures $20 Million In Series A Funding Led By Lux Capital

"Lux backs some of the most impressive hardware companies out there, and they share our vision. We couldn't ask for better partners to join us in creating the future of light and energy, and together, we'll get our first lux on the ground," said Ben Nowack, CEO & Co-founder of Reflect.

Lux Capital, known for funding and founding transformative science and technology ventures, is expected to play a key role in helping Reflect grow and establish critical industry partnerships.

"Reflect Orbital is pioneering a new category in-space infrastructure that represents the convergence of two areas we're passionate about–space technology and energy solutions," said Josh Wolfe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Lux Capital. "We believe their on-demand illumination technology has the potential to reshape how we solve problems on Earth–from critical operations to energy resilience–while opening entirely new markets we're only beginning to imagine."

Reflect's first satellite will launch as early as Spring 2026, beginning with its limited "World Tour" lighting experiences in 10 iconic locations. From there, the company will expand to provide lighting for remote operations, defense, civil infrastructure, and energy generation. Reflect is actively contracting with customers after receiving over 260,000 applications for satellite-reflected sunlight from 157 countries last fall. To learn more about reserving sunlight as a service, visit reflectorbital .

Reflect Orbital is building a world-class team of engineers and mission-driven professionals. If you're excited to work on a bold, world-changing solution in a fast-paced, purpose-driven environment, we're hiring! Explore open roles on our careers page.

For media inquiries, please reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE Reflect Orbital