Hygiene Adhesive Market Report 2025-2030 | Shift To Bio-Based Adhesives: Manufacturers Focus On Sustainability In Hygiene Market

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hygiene Adhesive Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hygiene Adhesive Market was valued at USD 2.53 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.64 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.25%.

The market is growing strongly due to the growing demand for hygiene products. Additionally, population growth, urbanization, and awareness about hygiene have contributed to the huge demand for good-quality, skin-friendly, and long-lasting hygiene products.

Governments and health organizations are also contributing significantly to market growth. For example, the Indian government's "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" (Clean India Mission) encourages hygiene awareness, which has resulted in higher demand for disposable sanitary products. Likewise, the United Nations and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are working diligently to enhance menstrual hygiene awareness, driving sales of feminine hygiene products.



KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Product Type : The hot-melt Adhesives market accounts for the largest market share of over 75%. The rising birth rates, growing aging populations, and increased hygiene awareness are some of the primary drivers of the segment.

By Application : The medical and healthcare applications show the highest growth of 8.63%. The segment is growing as hygiene adhesives are essential in healthcare and medical usage, providing safety adhesion, comfort, and skin-friendliness to the diverse range of medical products.

By Geography: Asia-Pacific is the region with the fastest-growing hygiene adhesives market, spurred by accelerating urbanization, growing disposable incomes, and improving hygiene consciousness in China, India, and Japan. Growth Factor: The global hygiene adhesives market is set to grow due to rising demand for hygiene products and growth in awareness of personal hygiene & health concerns.

Global Hygiene Adhesives Market Trends & Opportunities Sustainable & Bio-Based Adhesives

The market is experiencing a shift towards sustainable and bio-based adhesives, spurred by environmental regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Companies are developing biodegradable, water-based, and plant-derived adhesives. Bostik's hot-melt polyamide adhesives, made from 80% fatty acids, exemplify this trend.

Smart Hygiene Products

Smart hygiene adhesives enhance comfort, absorbency, and skin-friendliness, minimizing irritation risks. They improve the performance of absorbent products like baby diapers and adult incontinence products. The integration of conductive inks is innovating these adhesives, helping caregivers easily detect when diapers need changing.

Global Hygiene Adhesives Market Drivers Rise of E-Commerce

The growth of e-commerce is boosting the market by offering convenience, competitive prices, and diverse product availability. Subscription models and bulk purchases enhance sales volumes, necessitating robust adhesive supply for product manufacturing.

Growth in Personal Hygiene Awareness

Campaigns by WHO and UNICEF promote hygiene awareness, increasing demand for sanitary products that use high-quality adhesives. Greater awareness of infant hygiene also fuels demand for superior diapers, further driving innovation in adhesive technology.

Industry Restraints Volatility in Raw Material Prices

The market faces challenges from fluctuating prices of petroleum-based raw materials, impacting production costs and deterring investment in R&D and innovation.

GLOBAL HYGIENE ADHESIVES MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC region accounts for the largest global hygiene adhesives market share of over 35% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. The market is driven by a combination of robust economic growth, improved consumer awareness, and advancement in manufacturing and technology.

Within the personal care segment, rising disposable incomes and emerging middle classes in countries like China and India are fueling demand for premium hygiene products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence. Increasing urbanization and improved lifestyles have led consumers to prioritize comfort and safety, generating a demand for improved adhesive technologies that provide secure fastening, skin-friendliness, and better breathability.

The medical and healthcare industry in APAC is also experiencing fast growth, fueled by an aging population and a growing incidence of chronic diseases. This has boosted demand for advanced wound care products, surgical tapes, transdermal patches, etc. Japan and South Korea are leading the way in medical innovation, creating adhesives with better biocompatibility, antimicrobial activity, and performance in moist conditions.

GLOBAL HYGIENE ADHESIVES MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global hygiene adhesive market consists of exclusive data on 20 vendors. The market has many players. Major vendors compete aggressively to strengthen their position, while smaller players try to capture niche markets by offering cost-effective or specialized solutions. International players are expanding aggressively, making it increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete. Larger companies leverage strong distribution networks, advanced R&D, and brand reputation to maintain dominance.

The future of hygiene adhesives relies on innovative product features, such as sustainable adhesives, better adhesion performance, and improved application methods. The shift toward sustainability is driving bio-based and solvent-free adhesives.

The hygiene adhesives market is susceptible to counterfeit and low-quality products, which can disrupt pricing and reduce consumer trust in adhesive-based hygiene products.

Top Companies in Global Hygiene Adhesives Market



3M

Arkema

Dow

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Synthomer

Other Prominent Vendors



Abifor

AICA ADTEK

ALFA Klebstoffe

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dupont

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Foreverest Resources

GITACE

Kraton Corporation

Lohmann

Nordson Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

TSRC Wacker Chemie



Key Attributes:

