Grammarly Launches Collaboration & Productivity Solutions Availability In AWS Marketplace Through Carahsoft

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Grammarly , the trusted AI assistant for work, has been added to Carahsoft's CarahCloudTM-Marketplace program. The CarahCloud program provides U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions through Carahsoft's contract vehicles and AWS Marketplace Private Offers. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

Carahsoft's CarahCloud-Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Grammarly. The program leverages Carahsoft's extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector customers now have access to Grammarly directly within AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft's platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Grammarly within Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace account.

Carahsoft serves as Grammarly's Public Sector distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace availability. As partners since 2024, Carahsoft's sales, marketing, operations teams and reseller partners work jointly with Grammarly to drive the adoption of the AI tool within the Public Sector.

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, enabling people to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication, everywhere work gets done. Grammarly's AI adapts to the needs of a business-not the other way around. With a deep understanding of organizational context, Grammarly enables productivity by connecting the dots between the tools and platforms teams use to do their work.

Grammarly solutions available in AWS Marketplace assist customers with:



Saving time everywhere teams work with AI that understands their organization, available in over 500K websites and applications.

Enhancing information flow by breaking down silos and intelligently surfacing company context within existing workflows. Delivering high-quality, on-brand writing in every customer touchpoint with AI that understands company tone, style and writing standards.



"Grammarly's availability in AWS Marketplace through Carahsoft is a significant addition for Government customers," said Matt Schenck, Director, Partner Solutions at Grammarly. "With Grammarly, Government customers are empowered to enhance their communication and productivity, ensuring that every message complies with their brand and moves work forward.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Grammarly and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft's technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization.

"Making Grammarly available in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program creates a strategic advantage for Government agencies," said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. "This streamlines the procurement process, giving agencies more access to Grammarly's AI-powered communication and productivity tools that enhance efficiency and collaboration. Carahsoft and our reseller partners remain committed to delivering innovative, AI-driven writing and collaboration solutions that address the specific needs of Government agencies."

Through Grammarly's collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace program, contact ... . To learn more about Grammarly's solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or ... .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the trusted AI assistant for communication and productivity, helping over 40 million people and 50,000 organizations do their best work. Companies like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom rely on Grammarly to brainstorm, compose, and enhance communication that moves work forward. Grammarly works where you work, integrating seamlessly with over 500,000 applications and websites. Learn more at .

