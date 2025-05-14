PIL In Madras HC Seeks Transfer Of TASMAC Scam-Related Firs To CBI

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 14 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking the transfer of over 40 FIRs related to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Justices G.R. Swaminathan and V. Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday issued notice to the DVAC, CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), returnable by next week.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation based on FIRs filed between 2017 and 2024.

The PIL was filed by Tirunelveli-based advocate K. Venkatachalapathy, represented by counsel V.R. Shanmuganathan.

The petitioner alleged that the FIRs pertained to overpricing of liquor, manipulation in the tendering process, and other irregularities involving TASMAC employees and others, collectively amounting to a scam worth Rs 1,000 crore.

According to the plea, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and conducted a search and seizure operation at TASMAC's Chennai headquarters from March 6 to 8, 2025.

However, the state government challenged the ED's actions through a writ petition, which was later dismissed by the court.

During the hearing, petitioners requested the DVAC to submit a status report on the ongoing probe.

However, Advocate General P.S. Raman and Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran sought three weeks to file a counter affidavit.

The bench directed the State to present its submissions on May 21 and deferred the matter.

The petitioner questioned the State's resistance to central agency oversight, expressing concern over reports that some FIRs had been closed. He argued that a neutral and transparent probe could only be ensured by transferring the investigation to the CBI. He also stated that representations had already been submitted to the Centre and the CBI on May 1 and again on May 8.