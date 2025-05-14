MTX Group Inc. Acquires Stralto, Inc. To Expand Microsoft Capabilities And Public Sector Impact

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stralto's strong portfolio of Microsoft-powered solutions, longstanding government relationships, and a proven track record of delivering impactful outcomes for state and local agencies complements MTX's digital government offerings and reinforces its leadership in scalable, citizen-centered innovation.

"This is a strategic deal that accelerates our ability to modernize government and improve outcomes for the communities we serve," said Das Nobel, Founder and CEO of MTX Group Inc. "Stralto's platform strengths-especially in Microsoft-will help us scale our public sector impact with speed, precision, and purpose. They have an exceptional track record of building strong relationships with state and local governments and delivering impactful solutions."

"We're excited to welcome the Stralto team and grow together as one," said Mahesh Nattanmai, President of MTX Group Inc. "This acquisition is about building for the future - with more innovation, talent, and tools to help our clients thrive. We're deepening our platform capabilities and expanding the value we deliver across the Microsoft space and beyond."

Stralto's signature platforms-GrantCare, Civicare, SLGx and DMx- address high-impact areas in grants management, citizen assistance, and AI-powered document automation. These solutions are built on Microsoft Power Platform and Azure and offer speed-to-value, configurability, and measurable impact.

MTX provides digital transformation and data modernization services to more than 37 states and a growing international client base. With Stralto now part of MTX, the combined organization is better positioned to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-driven solutions that help governments operate more effectively and equitably.

"Joining MTX marks an exciting new chapter for Stralto," said Girish Chhugani, CEO of Stralto. "Our shared values and commitment to innovation provide a strong foundation for long-term success. We're excited to bring our clients even greater value, especially in expanding Microsoft solutions and public sector outcomes."

The acquisition, structured as an all-cash deal, is effective immediately. Integration efforts are already underway, with both teams collaborating to ensure a seamless transition and continued excellence in delivery to clients and partners. This acquisition also supports MTX's long-term vision to lead in the rapidly growing GovTech space-merging cloud platforms, generative AI innovation, and purpose-driven service delivery to empower communities nationwide.

About MTX Group

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that is a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

About Stralto

Established in 2018, Stralto is a team of former public servants and technology architects dedicated to addressing the daily challenges faced by state and local government agencies and their citizens. Our mission is to simplify and strengthen government processes through innovative, cloud-based solutions.

SOURCE MTX Group