Boats Group And Sun Country Marine Group Strengthen Longstanding Partnership, Delivering Premium Boating Experiences

MIAMI and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Country Marine, the largest boat dealership group on the West Coast and a recognized authority in the marine industry, is reaffirming its long-term partnership with Boats Group, the leading provider of digital solutions and online exposure for the recreational boating market. Together, the two industry leaders continue to set the standard for how boat sales and marketing should be done in today's digital-first environment.

With a legacy rooted in deep boating expertise, Sun Country Marine represents some of the world's most prestigious brands. It offers a curated selection of premium boats across multiple locations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Washington. Its sheer size, coupled with a white-glove, high-touch customer experience, has made Sun Country the go-to dealership for discerning boaters seeking not only the right vessel but also the right relationship.

"Our team lives and breathes boating. We know our customers, we understand what they expect, and we pride ourselves on delivering a level of service and sophistication that's unmatched," said Mike Basso, President and CEO at Sun Country Marine. "We expect the same from our partners. Boats Group consistently rises to that standard by bringing us the exposure, intelligence, and results that align with how we do business."

Sun Country's reputation for excellence begins the moment a customer walks through the door and meets with one of their knowledgeable team members. But the customer journey often begins online-and that's where Boats Group plays a pivotal role.

As consumer behavior has shifted, Sun Country Marine has strategically moved marketing dollars away from underperforming traditional channels like print advertising and boat shows into digital platforms that deliver tangible value. By partnering with Boats Group, Sun Country gains access to the largest audience of in-market boat shoppers via leading platforms, Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats-making it easier to reach and engage buyers who are actively searching for their next vessel.

Boats Group delivers more than just visibility-it provides Sun Country with market intelligence, lead generation insights, and financing tools that empower the dealership to optimize its strategy and better serve customers at every stage of the sales process.

"Sun Country Marine is a leader in the industry, known for its premium inventory, exceptional service, and savvy sales strategy," said Andreas Madsen, Chief Revenue Officer at Boats Group. "We're proud to be their digital partner-connecting them with high-intent buyers, delivering data that drives smarter decisions, and helping them turn inventory faster and at stronger values. Their team sets a high bar, and we're committed to helping them stay ahead."

With a shared vision of excellence, innovation, and customer focus, the partnership between Sun Country Marine and Boats Group continues to lead the way in defining the modern marine retail experience-both online and on the water.

About Boats Group

Boats Group operates the world's leading online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats. With a global audience of millions of boat buyers, Boats Group provides data-driven marketing solutions, AI-driven tools, financing services, and industry insights to help OEMs, dealers, and brokers maximize their sales potential.

About Sun Country Marine Group

Sun Country Marine Group (SCMG) is the West Coast's largest and most trusted marine dealership network, specializing in the sale of premium new and pre-owned boats, as well as providing comprehensive marine services. With 9 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Washington, SCMG offers 11 top brands, along with expert maintenance, repairs, and accessory installations ensuring an elevated experience from shopping and throughout the entire ownership journey.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boats Group

