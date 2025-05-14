Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market Report 2025, With Key Vendors Ancient+Brave, Darling International, Evonik Industries, Sunwarrior And Unilever

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Collagen Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plant-based Collagen Supplements Market was valued at USD 161.87 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 274.65 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.21%.

North America holds the largest global plant-based collagen supplement market share. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing health and wellness awareness, a rising preference for ethically sourced ingredients, a strong emphasis on sustainability and clean-label products, an aging population, growing physical fitness trends, and the wider adoption of plant-based products.

The U.S. and Canada are the key players driving the growth of the plant-based collagen market in North America. The U.S. dominates the region due to the rising popularity of nutritional supplements, increasing consumer awareness of their benefits, and the growing demand for vegan alternatives.

Additionally, the expanding beauty industry in the U.S. and Canada, along with a heightened focus on preventive skincare, is driving the adoption of plant-based collagen. With increasingly active lifestyles, consumers are seeking nutritional and health supplements, further fueling the demand for plant-based collagen in North America during the forecast period.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Source: The vegetable segment holds the largest market share of over 51%. The segment is growing as vegetables are rich in minerals, antioxidants, and vitamins, which act as a collagen substance.

By Form: The non-powdered segment shows the highest growth of 9.98%. The segment is growing as they are easy to carry and consume.

By Application: The skin health segment accounts for the largest global plant-based collagen supplement market share, driven by the rising consumer awareness about skin health, innovative formulations, the influence of influencers & social media.

By Distribution Channel: The offline distribution channel holds the largest market share. Supermarkets & hypermarkets are the major categories of offline distribution channels, where consumers can find a wider selection and form of plant-based collagen products.

By Geography: North America dominates and holds the largest market share, driven by strong consumer demand for natural and plant-based products, and greater health & wellness consciousness. Growth Factor: The global plant-based collagen supplement market is set to grow due to rising health consciousness and advancements in biotechnology.

Market Trends

Rise of Veganism and Flexitarian Diets: The shift toward veganism and flexitarian diets is driving demand, with over 50% of US households purchasing plant-based food by 2023. This shift supports the increased need for plant-based collagen as an alternative to animal-derived products.

Demand for Clean Labels and Transparency: Consumers are leaning towards products that are minimally processed, fostering innovations in clean-label collagen supplements. Companies like Garden of Life are leading with transparent and certified organic offerings.

Market Drivers

Advancement in Biotechnology: Biotechnological advances like precision fermentation are enhancing the quality and availability of plant-based collagen, reducing reliance on animal-derived sources.

Rising Health Consciousness: A global surge in health awareness is driving the demand for plant-based collagen supplements as consumers embrace a shift towards sustainable and natural lifestyle choices.

Industry Restraints

High Cost: Advanced processes like fermentation raise production costs, posing a challenge for market growth against animal-based collagen products.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global plant-based collagen supplement market report consists of exclusive data on 29 vendors. The market is rapidly evolving and driven by rising innovations and growing competition. The market is witnessing stronger entry of many new smaller companies and startups. They are focusing on offering innovative plant-based collagen. The traditional ingredients and formulations suppliers present in the global markets are expanding their portfolio and offering plant-based collagen. They are focusing on biotechnological advancements to get traction in the market.

Many players are projected to extend their presence globally throughout the projection period to capture a greater market share, particularly in the fast-developing countries in APAC. High-quality, sustainability, ethical sourcing, wider reach, branding, effectiveness, efficacy, shelf life, and price are the major aspects in the global plant-based collagen, that players compete on.

Companies are continuously engaging in effective marketing campaigns by focusing on the branding of their products to highlight the qualities and health benefits of their products. It can gain a competitive advantage in this market.

NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT



In 2024, Darling Ingredients' one of the brands of Rousselot, the global leader of collagen-based solutions, launched a platform of collagen peptide compositions called "Nextida". Nextida is set to transform the landscape of natural wellness and health products. In 2024, Evonik Industries AG, one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals, has launched, Vecollage Fortify L. It is a biotech-based vegan collagen ingredient for the personal care and beauty industry. It is used for various applications such as anti-aging and hydrating creams.

PLANT-BASED COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET TOP COMPANIES



Ancient+Brave

Darling International Inc.

Evonik Industries

Sunwarrior Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors



Earth & Elle

Vegan Vitality UK

Revive Collagen

Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd.

Igennus Healthcare Nutrition

The Healing Company

Raw Beauty Lab

INLIFE Pharma Private Limited

Vaastavik

Vlado's Himalayan Organics

Plantigo

VedaPure Naturals

Panchamrit

NatureAlly

Vegetology

organifi

BUBS Naturals

wellbeing nutrition

Rooted Active Naturals

Miduty

U Perform

Cytoplan Ltd

Protein, S.A. Herbal Max

Key Attributes:

