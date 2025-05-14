ISG Adds Expertise And Expands Reach With The Acquisition Of JDAVIS

RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture, Engineering, Environmental, and Planning firm, ISG, is pleased to announce the acquisition of JDAVIS, a multi-disciplinary design firm with offices in Raleigh, North Carolina and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. JDAVIS brings expertise in planning, landscape architecture, interior design, architecture, and procurement management services, along with significant experience in multifamily housing-from townhomes to high-rises, from surface parked breezeway units to complex high-density and affordable developments. With their focus on placemaking and design quality, the work and people of JDAVIS will complement and enhance ISG's residential and mixed-use portfolio.

As part of the ISG team, JDAVIS will elevate design quality, creativity, and efficiency-while ISG expands its footprint to include Raleigh and Philadelphia. The acquisition will bolster ISG's architecture, interior design, planning, and landscape architecture teams, poising the firm to further specialize and strengthen industry partnerships.

"Joining ISG represents an exciting next step for the JDAVIS team," noted Neil Gray former JDAVIS CEO. "We see strong cultural and design compatibility and are looking forward to bringing our expertise to additional geographies and services as part of a larger team."

Throughout the acquisition process it was evident that ISG and JDAVIS share a client-first approach that emphasizes the importance of listening to the unique needs of each client and delivering high-quality design solutions. By uniting two firms that share a commitment to exceptional service, ISG is advancing its mission to make a difference. JDAVIS clients will now benefit from ISG's broad expertise-ranging from engineering and environmental professionals to innovative, value-added technologies-delivering even greater service and insight.

An acquisition by a 100% employee-owned firm like ISG reflects a fundamentally different set of priorities than those typical of acquirers with other ownership structures. Rather than focusing solely on maximizing financial return, ISG emphasized shared values, cultural alignment, and long-term, sustainable growth during the process. With JDAVIS also being a 100% employee-owned firm, the cultural fit and shared ownership mentality were evident throughout the process.

This acquisition also marks ISG's continued focus on geographic diversification and carries a unique opportunity for ISG to foster a more resilient future and unlock new growth potential. With offices in six states, including the recent expansion into Arkansas and the opening of two new locations in South Dakota in 2024, ISG will now have offices in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. These new locations will improve access to ISG's existing clients in the region while also facilitating the ability for locally invested JDAVIS team members to use their deep understanding of community needs to provide unique tailored solutions-backed by ISG's full-service, in-house capacity and depth of 12 practice groups.

"As JDAVIS joins ISG, we are strengthened by unifying two teams with growth-oriented, owner mindsets that will continue to drive strategic decisions and shared accountability," shared Lynn Bruns, PE ISG CEO. "In addition, expanding our footprint allows us to provide consistent quality and build deeper, more strategic relationships with our national clients-no matter where they operate."

This pivotal step in ISG's history allows the firm to focus on its core strengths, eliminate distractions, and continue delivering exceptional design and service to its clients.

About ISG

ISG, a 100% ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 50 years of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 500+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc .

Media Contact

Abby Gram

Vice President, Marketing

952.426.0699

[email protected]

SOURCE ISG

