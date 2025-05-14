Openlayer Raises $14.5 Million Series A To Help Enterprises Scale AI With Confidence

As enterprises rush to deploy AI, Openlayer helps ensure these systems are evaluated and

accountable before and after launch.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Openlayer , a unified platform for evaluation and governance of AI systems at the enterprise level, announced a $14.5 million Series A round, led by Race Capital with participation from NXTP, KPN Ventures, Mindset, Y Combinator, Quiet Capital, and Telefonica. The company will focus the new investment to expand enterprise-grade product capabilities and scale go-to-market efforts across key industries and global markets.

"The rate of AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, with teams integrating AI into more mission-critical aspects of their business," said Gabriel Bayomi, CEO and cofounder of Openlayer. "When enterprises deploy AI, there's no room for error, especially in customer-facing applications. A single failure can erode trust, disrupt lives, or lead to legal and reputational fallout. That's why robust evaluation, observability, and governance aren't optional – they're foundational to responsible AI deployment."

In the current AI climate, companies need the tooling and processes to build and deploy applications reliably. Explosive growth is an incredible opportunity, but moving too fast without proper governance can have serious consequences to a business and the end users of these applications. Openlayer gives enterprises a unified platform to take their AI applications from prototype to production, delivering speed while also ensuring accuracy by spotting and guarding against any weakness.

"Openlayer's development velocity has been among the fastest in our portfolio – growing nearly 5x in 2024 and on pace to match that this year," said Chris McCann, Managing Partner at Race Capital. "Their platform is becoming essential for enterprises that need to move fast without compromising reliability in their AI infrastructure."

Founded by Gabriel Bayomi, Rishab Ramanathan, and Vikas Nair, Openlayer provides a unified platform that supports AI teams across the entire development lifecycle-from early experimentation to production deployment. Designed for both traditional machine learning and emerging GenAI systems, Openlayer enables teams to address everything from data-quality issues to complex model evaluation and governance, all within a single workflow.

"Openlayer has a world-class engineering team that ships new integrations and features every week," said Dror Avrilingi, Head of QE, Data & AI Studios at Amdocs. "On top of that, the platform is built for collaboration, and even non-technical stakeholders can easily participate in helping ensure products are delivering on their intended promise."

Openlayer is the only native unified platform for ML and LLM evaluation, offering true multimodal testing, real-time monitoring, and automated governance that fits seamlessly into enterprise workflows. For more information, visit

About Openlayer

Built for enterprise teams deploying everything from traditional ML to Generative AI, Openlayer helps organizations test, monitor, and govern their AI systems with confidence. Founded by Gabriel Bayomi, Vikas Nair, and Rishab Ramanathan, Openlayer is trusted by enterprise companies to operationalize safe, reliable, and responsible AI. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Openlayer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED