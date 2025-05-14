HOT OFF THE GRILL: ANDREW ZIMMERN TO HOST TASTEMADE's 2025 GRILL WEEK, A SIZZLING SUMMER PROGRAMMING EVENT KICKING OFF ON JUNE 30TH

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tastemade's Grill Week will feature new season premieres of Zimmern's own series from his production team at Intuitive Content, Wild Game Kitchen , as well as several other Tastemade fan-favorite series like All Up In My Grill with Dale Talde , Barbecue: Life of Fire hosted by Pat Martin , and Jess Pryles ' Hardcore Carnivore, which will have series and network premieres on Tastemade during Grill Week. Grill Week will also feature the return of fan-favorite shows, including The Grill Trip , Pati's Mexican Table , Worth the Hype , and From Scratch , serving up the perfect balance of new and nostalgic grilling content for every level of barbecue enthusiast.

"Grill Week is a one-of-a-kind streaming event for all kinds of food lovers, and I'm beyond excited to host it this year," said Andrew Zimmern. "Grilling is an art form, and this year's programming lineup is all about exploring the flavors, cultures, and techniques that make cooking over fire so powerful. It's going to be a week of fun, food, and fiery passion, and I can't wait to share it with Tastemade's audience."

"Grill Week first launched on Tastemade in 2022, and since then, we've seen remarkable year-over-year growth, making it our most successful programming event to date," said Jay Holzer, Tastemade's Head of Programming. "This year, we're thrilled to welcome Andrew as our first-ever host and double down on our investment in grilling content to deliver the biggest Grill Week yet. With new shows, exclusive recipes, and all-new content, our audience is truly in for a treat."

Zimmern's dynamic presence will bring a sense of fun and expertise, making Tastemade's Grill Week the ultimate destination for outdoor cooking experts and newbies alike. In addition to having new episodes of his series Wild Game Kitchen premiere every night, Zimmern will also be featured in exclusive new content in which he guides viewers through each night's lineup while grilling new exclusive recipes. Every night is a new menu of dishes curated by Zimmern along with the world-renowned pitmasters and Tastemade hosts, Pat Martin, Dale Talde, and Jess Pryles, who will join him to celebrate Grill Week.

Fire up the flavor and tune in to Tastemade's Grill Week all day from June 30th through July 4th, streaming on Tastemade. Tastemade is easy to watch anywhere you stream TV for free. Tastemade programming is also available to watch ad-free and on-demand with a Tastemade+ subscription in the Tastemade app.

The full lineup of new premieres can be found below:



Wild Game Kitchen Season 5 – New episodes premiere every night at 7:00 PM

A lifelong outdoorsman and chef, Andrew Zimmern demystifies cooking wild food over an open fire, creating delicious and easy meals while sharing tips for sourcing, butchering, and preparing game meat and fish.

Barbecue: Life of Fire Season 2 – Premieres on Tuesday, July 1st at 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM.

Legendary pitmaster Pat Martin takes us on a food adventure, embedding himself with the grillmasters and pitmasters who have mastered the uniquely American tradition of BBQ as they share their stories and local cooking traditions.

All Up In My Grill Season 5 – Premieres on Wednesday, July 2nd at 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM

Top Chef alum Dale Talde is back to fire up another batch of innovative and flavorful grilling recipes, served with tips and techniques that will unlock your cookout potential and will make your backyard barbecues legendary.

Hardcore Carnivore Network Premiere – Premieres on Thursday, July 3rd at 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM Jess Pryles is a Hardcore Carnivore, and she's traveling the country, where she'll meet up with locals specializing in her favorite proteins. From dove hunting in Texas to harvesting Bison in Wisconsin and the delicious meals that she teaches us how to cook, it's an epic meat-eating adventure like no other.

