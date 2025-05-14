New Clinician Training Sets Gold Standard For Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Academy of Therapy Wisdom Online Trainings for Therapists

- Sunny Strasburg, LMFTBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As psychedelic-assisted therapy gains mainstream momentum-driven by FDA“breakthrough therapy” designations, Department of Defense and VA-funded research, and major university studies-there is an urgent need for rigorous, trauma-informed clinician education. A recent Emory University study estimates over 5 million Americans could benefit from these treatments if widely approved, while public support has reached a record 63% (Pew Research Center, 2024).Meeting the Need for Professional StandardsWhile interest in psychedelics grows, many experts warn of the risks associated with unregulated“trip-sitting” and the lack of standards in the field. Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), emphasized to Rolling Stone:“Psychedelic therapy will only reach its potential if delivered by trained professionals who understand both the medicines and the mind” (Rolling Stone, June 2023).In response, the Academy of Therapy Wisdom announces The Theradelic Approach: Mastering Psychedelic Therapy for Profound Healing-a comprehensive online training for therapists, counselors, and clinicians, created and led by internationally recognized trauma therapist and educator Sunny Strasburg, LMFT.A Comprehensive, Multidisciplinary CurriculumThe Theradelic Approach addresses several crucial, yet often underserved, dimensions of psychedelic-assisted therapy training through in-depth modules on:Music in Therapy:In collaboration with world-renowned musician David Starfire, the course explores how intentionally curated music can profoundly shape and deepen emotional processing during psychedelic experiences. Recent research confirms music is a powerful catalyst for insight and healing,“enhancing the therapeutic alliance, facilitating emotion regulation, and catalyzing transformative insights” (Frontiers in Psychiatry, 2025). Despite its proven impact, music remains underutilized in many training programs.Equity and Access:Featuring an interview with therapist and advocate Courtney Watson, LMFT, this module tackles the urgent need for decolonized and inclusive approaches in psychedelic therapy-a field historically critiqued for lack of diversity and accessibility (Chacruna Institute, 2022; MAPS Bulletin, 2024). As highlighted in Chacruna's“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Psychedelic Medicine” (2022), equitable access and cultural humility are essential to prevent perpetuating disparities in care.Clinical Ethics and Integration:The course provides frameworks for ethical preparation, safe facilitation, and post-session integration-elements widely regarded as essential for maximizing therapeutic benefits and minimizing risks (APA Monitor, Jan/Feb 2025;“Best Practices in Psychedelic Integration,” MAPS, 2023). Without effective integration, positive experiences may not lead to lasting change, and challenging sessions can leave clients vulnerable.Internal Family Systems (IFS) and Psychedelic Therapy:A unique aspect of the course is the integration of Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy-a research-backed model developed by Dr. Richard Schwartz that helps clients heal by working compassionately with different“parts” within themselves. Dr. Schwartz joins Sunny in an exclusive interview discussing why IFS is particularly suited to psychedelic integration. As Dr. Schwartz notes,“IFS offers a safe, structured way to explore inner experiences-making it highly compatible with psychedelic therapy” (Published interview, 2024).Addressing the Mental Health CrisisWith record rates of depression, anxiety, and trauma nationwide, the need for effective, ethical care has never been greater.“Clinicians are facing a rapidly changing landscape,” says Sunny Strasburg, LMFT.“Our goal is to provide concrete, science-based training that empowers practitioners to deliver safe, effective, and inclusive care as psychedelic therapies become more widely available.”The course is available through Academy of Therapy Wisdom and offered in partnership with Heart Mind Institute.Free Introductory TrainingTo make this essential work more accessible, Academy of Therapy Wisdom is offering a complimentary online introductory training: Before Becoming a Psychedelic Therapist : What You Need to Know.Course and Media InformationThe Theradelic Approach: Mastering Psychedelic Therapy for Profound Healing is now open for enrollment. For more information, media interviews, or access to the free training, visit the free psychedelic assisted therapy training page or contact Heather Philipp, Media Relations Director for Academy of Therapy Wisdom, at ...About Academy of Therapy WisdomAcademy of Therapy Wisdom creates world-class learning experiences for the global mental health community, integrating the latest in psychotherapy, spirituality, and social justice to help cultivate a more just, enlightened, and compassionate world. Founded in 2020, the Academy offers over 50 transformative online courses for therapists -each led by renowned experts and emerging voices at the forefront of mental health. Our diverse faculty includes leading authorities in trauma, neurobiology, somatic approaches, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and cultural competency. With students from over 90 countries, the Academy is committed to affordability, accessibility, and the deliberate elevation of marginalized voices. By bringing together diverse perspectives and evidence-based approaches, Academy of Therapy Wisdom supports the ongoing professionalization, ethical growth, and inclusive future of the mental health field.Learn more at .Media Contact:Heather PhilippMedia Relations Director, Academy of Therapy Wisdom...Citations:Frontiers in Psychiatry, 2025Chacruna Institute,“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Psychedelic Medicine,” 2022APA Monitor, Jan/Feb 2025MAPS Bulletin, 2024; MAPS“Best Practices in Psychedelic Integration,” 2023Emory University Study, Nov 2024Pew Research Center, 2024Rolling Stone, June 2023Published interview with Dr. Richard Schwartz, 2024

