Meizu Accelerates Globalization With Its Upcoming Global Launch Event On May 20
Since initiating its globalization strategy in 2024, Meizu has rapidly expanded across more than 30 countries and regions, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. The upcoming event will reaffirm Meizu's ambition to deepen its global market penetration, leveraging its "smartphones+XR+smart cars" ecosystem to deliver seamless cross-device experiences.
Across these devices, Meizu ensures seamless interoperability by embedding its notable Flyme AIOS, from syncing datas between smart phones, smart AR glasses and smart rings to controlling smart glasses via voice commands. This holistic approach has already garnered acclaim at MWC 2025 from media and users worldwide, where it impressed audiences with cross-device synergy.
The launch event not only underscores Meizu's technical prowess but also its resolve to compete on the global stage. With plans to make presence in more markets, Meizu aims to build a true global brand and strengthen consumer trust and accessibility. With product innovation and brand influence driving its growth, Meizu continues to make strides in its globalization efforts.
Watch the online launch event at 15:00 on May 20th (Beijing Time, UTC+8) via:
Facebook:
YouTube: @meizu
Tik Tok: @meizutech
SOURCE Meizu
