Ohmd Launches Nia: A Human-In-The-Loop AI Voice Assistant To Transform Healthcare Communication Powered By Twilio's Conversationrelay

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed specifically for medical practice teams, Nia significantly reduces patient call volumes by handling routine patient inquiries while seamlessly involving healthcare staff for more complex interactions. Powered by Twilio's ConversationRelay, Nia blends state-of-the-art AI with human-in-the-loop capabilities, allowing healthcare practices to automate responses to common patient needs such as appointment scheduling, prescription refills, and general inquiries, while ensuring that nuanced patient conversations are always handled personally by practice staff. Requests are cued up to the provider's team, allowing them to directly interact with patients who have more complex or sensitive requests.

"Nia exemplifies our vision to combine advanced AI with human interaction and empathy, drastically improving patient communication while reducing administrative burdens. This technology will free healthcare teams to spend much more time with patients than they do today," said Ethan Bechtel, CEO of OhMD. "The integration with Twilio's cutting-edge ConversationRelay service enabled our team to rapidly build and deploy scalable voice assistants and agents."

Twilio's ConversationRelay, which enables developers to create robust natural voice AI agents by integrating real-time streaming, speech recognition, and interruption handling, empowers Nia with unprecedented conversational accuracy, scalability, and the ability to seamlessly escalate conversations to human agents, ensuring a consistently high-quality patient experience.

"OhMD is setting a new standard for AI-driven healthcare communication with innovations in conversational AI, backed by contextual data," said Andy O'Dower, Twilio's Vice President of Product Voice and Video at Twilio. "This integration, backed by Twilio's industry-leading communications and data solutions, combined with OhMD's healthcare expertise, creates a powerful solution that enables a future where every conversation is an opportunity to deliver faster, more empathetic, and deeply personalized care at scale."

Initial feedback from healthcare practices testing Nia underscores Nia's immediate impact. "A busy practice like ours needs tools like Nia that help us focus on patients," said Larami Oliver, VP of Revenue Cycle of Heart and Vascular Care. "By automating over 60% of our routine patient calls, our team will be able to spend so much more time directly with our patients."

OhMD expects Nia to manage more than 55 million patient interactions in 2025, further establishing the company as a key leader in conversational patient communication AI. For more information about Nia, visit

OhMD

OhMD is at the forefront of human-in-the-loop, AI enabled patient communication, delivering solutions that improve patient engagement, streamline operations, and enhance care delivery. OhMD helps healthcare providers deliver better care to patients and improve outcomes by streamlining time-intensive communications. OhMD's HIPAA compliant texting platform leverages a simple interface that integrates with electronic health records and practice management systems to deliver additional functionality to both physicians and patients through text messaging. For more information, visit:

SOURCE OhMD