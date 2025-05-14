Techinsights Announces 2025 Global Semiconductor Supplier Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights industry leaders and provides insight into the state of the semiconductor sector

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechInsights , the authoritative information platform for the semiconductor industry, today released its 2025 Customer Satisfaction Survey along with the associated Global Semiconductor Supplier Award winners for the chip making equipment sector. Worldwide, participants were asked to rate equipment suppliers based on three key factors including supplier performance, customer service and product performance. The award categories span customer service, assembly and test equipment, test subsystems, wafer fab equipment (WFE) subsystems, WFE foundation chip makers, fab equipment and specialty chip makers.

In this year's Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards, leading companies across the semiconductor equipment landscape demonstrated impressive gains in customer satisfaction, performance and innovation. Among the top-ranking suppliers were ADVANTEST, Edwards and FormFactor, each earning high marks across key categories. Several companies showed notable year-over-year improvements in their overall scores including FormFactor, HANMI and Nikon, reflecting a continued focus on quality, responsiveness and technology leadership. Themes emerging from this year's results include increased emphasis on collaborative partnerships, supply chain resilience and support for advanced packaging and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven applications.

“Each year, the Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards offer a unique lens into the priorities and pressures shaping the semiconductor industry,” said Gavin Carter, CEO at TechInsights.“This year's results reflect not only remarkable achievements by individual companies but also the broader industry's resilience in the face of ongoing supply chain volatility and the accelerating pace of innovation. From AI to advanced packaging, equipment suppliers are being challenged to move faster and smarter than ever before, and these rankings celebrate those rising to meet that challenge with excellence.”

TechInsights received feedback from more than 46% of the chip market and 66% of subsystems customers for this year's survey. The TechInsights survey provides detailed ratings by equipment type, geographic region and annual trends, along with insights into customer loyalty and user preferences. The survey spans 2.5 months and covers five languages. 2,034 surveys were returned, resulting in 28,476 total responses .

Winners from the survey include:



Global Semiconductor Supplier Award Top 10 Customer Service of 2025 (Large Equipment Suppliers)

Advantest

Edwards

ASMPT Limited

ASML

Tokyo Electron

Hitachi High-Tech

Lam Research

Applied Materials

Canon Kokusai Electric (KE)



Global Semiconductor Supplier Award Top 10 Customer Service of 2025 (Focused – All Suppliers not listed in the Large Supplier list)

FormFactor

EV Group

AMEC

Jiangsu ASIA Electronics

HANMI

EBARA

HORIBA

Kashiyama

Nikon VAT

Highest ranking companies in additional award categories:



Assembly Test Equipment – Advantest

Test Subsystems – FormFactor

WFE Subsystems – Edwards

Fab Equipment – EV Group

WFE to Specialty Chip Makers – EV Group WFE to Foundation Chip Makers – AMEC

The Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards has been an industry benchmark since 1988, originally launched by VLSI Research. The survey provides chip makers' insight into how their suppliers rate compared to others in the industry. Capital equipment makers use the data to assess and improve their service and equipment performance to meet and exceed their customers' expectations and gauge how they rate compared to their competitors.

To learn more about TechInsights, visit and follow on LinkedIn and X .

About TechInsights

Regarded as the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets, TechInsights' content informs decision makers and professionals whose success depends on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry-past, present, or future.

Over 650 companies and 100,000 users access the TechInsights Platform, the world's largest vertically integrated collection of unmatched reverse engineering, teardown, and market analysis in the semiconductor industry. This collection includes detailed circuit analysis, imagery, semiconductor process flows, device teardowns, illustrations, costing and pricing information, forecasts, market analysis, and expert commentary. TechInsights' customers include the most successful technology companies who rely on TechInsights' analysis to make informed business, design, and product decisions faster and with greater confidence. For more information, visit .

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact for TechInsights:

Sandy Fewkes

Senior Public Relations Manager

+1-408-529-9685

...