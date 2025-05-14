Pharmesol Partners With Redsail Technologies To Deliver AI-Powered Automation For Pioneerrx Pharmacies

Pharmesol delivers significant results for pharmacies, starting day one.

- Natalie Park, co founder of Pharmesol

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pharmesol today announced its integration partnership with PioneerRx, a RedSail Technologies company.

Pharmesol enables pharmacies to harness the power of AI for high throughput, scalable call automation with patients, providers, PBMs, and others while documenting and updating prescription and patient information directly within PioneerRx. With Pharmesol, pharmacies can answer phone calls with no wait and make hundreds of calls in an hour– expediting their workflows and driving additional revenue.

RedSail Technologies' pharmacy software, data solutions and services are used by ~12,000 pharmacies who serve more than 10 million patients each month. The company's customers include community, long-term care, outpatient, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies.

“Our mission is to help pharmacies use AI to effectively automate operations and respond to the extremely difficult market conditions they are facing,” said Natalie Park, co-founder of Pharmesol.“To achieve this mission, we must ensure our solutions are seamlessly integrated into pharmacy workflows so we can collaborate effectively. We are tremendously excited to partner with PioneerRx to offer an easy on-ramp to the massive potential of AI-powered automation.”

The Pharmesol solution includes a pharmacy AI-assistant that acts as an intelligent virtual team member to automate a variety of phone calls and repetitive tasks while documenting each interaction and its result within PioneerRx. Pharmacies also gain ongoing access to a team of pharmacy-AI experts who optimize implementations, educate staff on collaborating with AI, and provide strategic guidance throughout their AI journey. Pharmesol ensures their technology meets the highest standards for ethics, privacy, security, quality, and patient experience, while taking full responsibility for updates and enhancements, keeping customers continuously up to date.

After tracking results from over a million interactions, Pharmesol has demonstrated significant outcomes, including reducing inbound call volume by 50%, while boosting refill rates (14%), payment rates (86%) and pick up rates (82%).

"We are happy to partner with Pharmesol to give our pharmacies a solution that automates workflows and communication,” said Josh Howland, President of Pharmacy Systems at RedSail Technologies.“Pharmesol provides automated documentation and updates, saving our pharmacies valuable time."

About Pharmesol

Pharmesol is how pharmacies harness the power of AI. We help chain, retail, independent, specialty and health system pharmacies respond to tight margins, shrinking reimbursements and staffing shortages with flexible, high-throughput, and scalable capacity. Our solution automates phone calls to patients, providers, PBMs, and more, allowing pharmacies to answer phone calls with no wait and make hundreds of calls in an hour to expedite workflows and drive additional revenue.

Pharmesol was designed specifically for pharmacies by experienced pharmacists and AI experts. With integrations to systems that pharmacies already use-like PMS, CRM, and appointment schedulers-our AI assistant works within existing workflows. It documents directly in a pharmacy's system, updates queues, and books appointments, saving staff time and reducing hassle. Learn more at pharmesol .

About RedSail Technologies

With ~12,000 pharmacies reaching over 10 million patients monthly, RedSail Technologies is a leader in pharmacy software, data solutions, and services. Its mission is to build the country's most clinically advanced and financially sustainable pharmacy network. RedSail Technologies'

customers include community, long-term care, outpatient, HME/DME, and specialty pharmacies alongside pharma, payer, and strategic industry partners. Their solutions span pharmacy operations, transactional and medical billing services, and patient engagement and education through brands such as PioneerRx®, Axys®, BestRx®, PowerLine®, TransactRx®, and QS/1®.

Natalie Park

Pharmesol Inc

+1 862-234-0094

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.