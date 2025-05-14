Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdene Resource Development Corp.

2025-05-14 10:08:25
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Erdene Resource Development Corp. : Announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company recorded net loss of $4,500,861, compared to net loss of $2,678,373 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Erdene Resource Development Corp. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $0.87.

