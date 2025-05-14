Conference Forum Announces The Partnerships With Sites Summit To Improve Patient Enrollment

The Conference Forum announces the Partnerships with Sites Summit to address the unmet need of patient enrollment at clinical sites and how to build a partnership ecosystem to accelerate patient access, enrollment and retention.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Forum has announced the Partnerships with Sites Summit to take place September 15, 2025 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel, in Philadelphia, PA. The Summit brings together sites, pharmaceutical companies and CROs to challenge how to build a new infrastructure to form sustainable partnerships that drive greater patient access and enrollment in clinical research.

"The time is now, as sites face more burden, as protocols get more complex and as demands for trials increase. Partnerships with Sites breaks down the essentials that sites need, in order to rebuild and orient the ecosystem to set sites up for greater success for patient enrollment," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, Conference Forum.

The summit features multistakeholder representation to have frank discussions on how to build an infrastructure that sets sites up for success in patient recruitment and retention. In addition to sites and CROs, leading pharmaceutical companies presenting include Merck, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, and Endo, among others.

Senior leadership from the Society of Clinical Research Sites, The Site Council, the Association for MultiSite Research Corp, and Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development are confirmed members of the speaking faculty where they will cover topics from key trends impacting the site ecosystem, the emergence of site networks, collaborations and bridging the technology gap for more efficient clinical trial operations, patient recruitment and retention.

The summit will address the following topics:



Building systems and relationships around the goal of enrollment

Addressing site burden, bandwidth and workload with operational efficiency

Sustainable partnership infrastructure between sites, pharma and CROs

Moving beyond transactional interactions and rebuilding trust

Proactively involving sites in protocol feasibility assessment

Bridging the technology gap and addressing burden

Key trends impacting the trial site ecosystem And more

"This summit is designed for all stakeholders to be more successful in helping sites to recruit the right patients for the right trials at the right time," said Kate Woda, Senior Director, Partnerships with Sites.

Partnerships with Sites will be followed by DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research, September 16-17, also at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel. To learn more, visit partnershipswithsites .

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research, conference development and marketing firm. The company brings the full spectrum of executives together to share ideas and information on how to advance efficient medicine development and delivery, patient diversity and access. They produce trusted conferences, webinars, podcasts, digital editorial and provide marketing services.

SOURCE The Conference Forum

