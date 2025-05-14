Finwave Semiconductor Secures $8.2M In Funding To Fuel Market Push And Unlock True Potential Of Gan-On-Si For 5G/6G Networks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor Confidence Key to Company's Next Phase: Productizing Disruptive GaN-on-Si Technology to Address Increasing Performance and Efficiency Demands

WALTHAM, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology innovator Finwave Semiconductor, Inc. today announced a new $8.2M bridge investment round, led by Fine Structure Ventures, Engine Ventures, and Safar Partners – with strategic participation from technology partner GlobalFoundries. This new funding signals strong conviction from investors and industry leaders in the market potential of Finwave's unique GaN-on-Si technology as the company transitions from a technology-centric innovator to a product-driven company poised to deliver real-world solutions.

“We are emboldened by the support of our investors, who share our belief in the commercial potential of our technology,” said Dr. Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, CEO of Finwave.“This funding round validates the years of engineering and innovation behind our proprietary GaN-on-Si technology and provides resources we need to move from the development phase to delivering differentiated, high-performance products. More than just funding, this is a clear endorsement of our direction – and a strong signal that the industry believes in the path we're on.”

Finwave will use this investment to accelerate revenue generation, expand its product portfolio and continue developing innovative GaN-on-Si technology for the following targeted market segments: High-Power RF Switches, Power Amplifiers for communications infrastructure, and Power Amplifiers for mobile devices.

“Since our initial investment, Finwave has made remarkable progress towards becoming a leader in GaN-on-Si high-performance RF components,” said Jennifer Uhrig, Senior Managing Director, Fine Structure Ventures.“Their strategic foundry partnership with GlobalFoundries and distribution partnership with RFMW have been particularly notable, legitimizing their design capabilities and giving customers confidence in Finwave's ability to bring high-performance, reliable products to market.”

GaN is quickly becoming one of the most promising semiconductor technologies destined to power both the future of communication and sustainability. Finwave's GaN-on-Si technology improves on the superior performance of GaN solutions while adopting the cost and scale of manufacturing advantages from high-volume CMOS silicon wafers. The company's product portfolio includes high-power RF switches, which are now globally available due to Finwave's partnership with leading RF distributor RFMW, as well as upcoming RF power amplifiers.

"As early investors in Finwave, we've had the privilege of supporting the team as they advanced their MIT RF semiconductor technology, achieving world-record RF performance. We're excited to invest again as Finwave enters its commercial phase, scaling production with its foundry and distribution partners."

"Safar Partners is very excited to support Finwave's mission to enable the newest wave of semiconductor capabilities utilizing Gallium Nitride (GaN). Many industries will benefit a great deal from the Finwave platform in the coming years."

With a product roadmap designed to harness the full potential of GaN, Finwave is committed to delivering cost-effective RF devices, delivering enhanced performance, and enabling more efficient RF systems. Finwave's unique and highly differentiated GaN-on-Si RF chips are targeted to a wide-array of RF applications, including communications infrastructure (base stations, MIMO, small cells, land mobile radios, customer premise equipment, fixed wireless access), Wi-Fi routers, satellite, radar, drones, anti-drones, test & measurement equipment, and medical equipment.

