New Stablecoin From Transactix Reshaping Canadian Cryptocurrency Landscape

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Consensus, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transactix Financial Inc. today launched a new type of digital currency, linked to the value of the Canadian dollar, that gives businesses, consumers, and financial partners a secure, efficient, and programmable way to make and accept payments and settlements. Called CADXTM, this financial innovation is engineered to bring the speed and versatility of blockchain technology to payments.

CADX is a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin – a type of cryptocurrency that mitigates volatility by having a reserve of a sovereign currency, in this case the Canadian dollar, to support the value of the cryptocurrency. CADX is fully backed by $50 million in Canadian assets. It will be delivered to the market using Transactix's advanced Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform, an innovative infrastructure that has already supported more than $100 billion (US) in global digital transactions.

“CADX is more than a digital asset-it's a catalyst for financial innovation in Canada,” said Transactix CEO Ali Abou Daya.“By combining robust asset backing, regulatory compliance and advanced technology, we are empowering Canadians and our partners to participate in the digital economy with extraordinary confidence.”

Others in the Canadian digital payments system are lauding CADX.

“The launch of CADX is a meaningful step toward a more competitive digital payments ecosystem in Canada,” said Alex Vronces, Executive Director of Fintechs Canada.“Stablecoins offer a credible alternative to legacy systems. When they're built to be secure, low-cost, and compliant, they can expand choice and shift power toward users-something our financial system sorely needs."

Calgary-based Transactix made the announcement at Consensus 2025, one of the cryptocurrency world's most prestigious international events. Speakers at the event include Eric Trump, Kevin O'leary, and Robert Hines, the Executive Director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets at the White House.

A New Opportunity for Canadian Finance

CADX offers a transformative opportunity for Transactix and its ecosystem



For Customers: CADX provides faster, lower-cost transactions and the ability to use Canadian dollar stablecoins in a growing range of applications, from payroll to cross-border remittances and decentralized finance.

For Partners: Financial institutions, fintechs, businesses, and payment service providers can leverage the Stablecoin-as-a-Service platform to integrate CADX into their offerings, unlocking new revenue streams and innovative financial products.

For Transactix: The launch positions Transactix at the forefront of Canadian digital finance, enabling the company to shape the future of programmable money and digital payments infrastructure.



Transactix Stablecoin-as-a-Service: Patent-Backed Freedom to Operate

Transactix's Stablecoin-as-a-Service is underpinned by an unparalleled and formidable Canadian patent portfolio. This intellectual property foundation provides partners who wish to launch their own stablecoin the critical freedom to operate as part of the Transactix service model. By leveraging this robust patent coverage, partners can confidently innovate and deploy new stablecoins within a secure, compliant, and future-ready ecosystem.

Canada's Stablecoin Market: Poised for Growth

Canada stands at a crossroads in stablecoin adoption. While the country has been a global innovator in blockchain technology, regulatory uncertainty has slowed the rollout of CAD-backed stablecoins. Recent regulatory changes have clarified requirements for stablecoin issuers, with fiat-backed stablecoins now being subject to securities regulatory oversight. Despite these challenges, the demand for stablecoins in Canada is rising, driven by the need for faster, more efficient payment solutions and the desire for a payment mechanism that can compete globally.

About Transactix

Transactix is enabling individuals and companies to exchange money, cryptocurrencies, loyalty rewards, credits, and more-instantly, securely, and at a lower cost, often less than the cost of sending a text message. Its revolutionary Open Value NetworkTM and Stablecoin-as-a-Service are establishing a new benchmark for speed, affordability, and accessibility with compliance in the digital economy powered by a proven infrastructure already processing over $100 billion (US) in transactions.



