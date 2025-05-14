Sustain Socal To Host Agriculture, Food Systems And Waste Stream Innovations Event On May 15

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert speakers and thought leaders to deliver insights into the future of agricultural technology, soil health, responsible grocery and restaurant business practices, packaging innovations, sustainable waste management and much more

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) is excited to announce the upcoming Agriculture, Food Systems and Waste Stream Innovations event , scheduled for Thursday, May. 15, 2025 from 1pm to 7pm. The event will take place in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Ave # 100, Irvine, CA 92617.

With the extensive overlap between the themes of Agriculture and Food Systems, as well as Waste and Circularity, these two series are being strategically combined into a single event which will take place on the above mentioned date. The synergistic agenda shall drive comprehensive discussions along the entire spectrum of the supply chain right from agtech, farm to table, packaging innovations, and waste management policy.

Bringing together renowned experts with decades of combined agriculture, waste management and sustainable circularity experience, this event promises to be a can't-miss gathering for those interested in ensuring abundant food security, maintaining enviro-human health securing the farming future of the Southern California region, and waste management innovations.

Recognized pioneers and policy experts from Southern California and surrounding regions will converge to share their invaluable perspectives, practical insights, and vision with attendees across a broad spectrum of areas.

Speaker sessions and panel discussions shall be primarily explore the following thematic areas:

1. Urban Agriculture

Key experts shall discuss fundamental issues such as encouraging locally-sourced food ecosystems including farm-to-table initiatives; developing incentive structures to enable businesses to switch to affordable, eco-packaging; and exploration of 'beyond the green bin' end-of-life strategies in the secondary markets.

Speakers shall delve into Case Study A on AgTech and Soil Health, weaving together issues related to regenerative practices, soil health and agtech advancements.

2. Combating the "Ick" Factor Associated with SB1383

One of the key challenges in sustainable waste management is the separation of green waste at the household and business levels. Some of the foremost minds at the intersection of behaviour change and sustainability shall enlighten attendees on designing educational and infrastructure systems that encourage a high-level of compliance to strenghten SB1383 (“California's Short-Lived Climate Pollutant Reduction Strategy”).

Moreover, innovations on managing kitchen and bin odors that present a challenge to our cities shall be discussed.

In a special session, experts from Sustain SoCal and OC Waste and Recycling shall review their findings in the Multifamily Roundtable series.

Case Study B on SB54 and Regulatory Burdens (“Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act”) shall also be presented, including issues of extended producer responsibility (EPR) and encouraging the streamlining of waste management efforts.

3. Hazardous Waste Management

In the third section of the event, invited speakers shall unpack efforts to improve the waste management of dangerous items such as paint and batteries; and share their perspectives on business opportunities in secondary life systems.

The event also offers attendees a unique opportunity to directly engage with thought leaders and leverage their expertise to better understand cutting-edge concepts, technologies, future market opportunities, products, services, and the regulatory landscape.

C. Scott Kitcher, President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, emphasized the importance of the event, stating,

“We are pleased to offer a new initiative – Agriculture, Food Systems and Waste Stream Innovations which shall provide a new-age forum for industry experts, businesspersons and agricultural enterprises, policymakers and academics. To drive progress on sustainability, it is more important than ever to take a multi-pronged strategy integrating our knowledge of farmers' challenges, restaurant business practices, technology-enabled sustainability practices, end-of-life strategies, wider educational initiatives and public innovations, and sharpen the design, adoption and implementation of supportive regulatory regimes and outreach activities. At the May event, invited experts will also share their perspectives and practical opportunities on agricultural science, business, behavorial and policy innovation, and sustainable circularity in the farm-to-restaurant supply chain and other secondary waste markets. We would like to extend special thanks to UCI Beall Applied Innovation that have remained incredibly steadfast in their support for our mission for over a decade. Their profound expertise would be a great asset to anyone in the industry making this a must-attend event for farmers, local food service workers and waste management professionals, both in Southern California and beyond.”

For more information and registration details, visit:



About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history of exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit .

