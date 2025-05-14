Renovaro Launches Augusta, An AI-Powered Precision Neurology Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Proprietary Target Discovery and Validation Platform Integrates Multiomics, Contingent AI, Phenoclustering, and CRISPR Screens to Accelerate Drug Discovery

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB) , an AI-driven precision medicine company that leverages AI/ML platforms to improve outcomes for cancer and neurologically challenged patients, today announced it has launched Augusta, a Precision Neurology Platform for patient stratification, biomarker discovery, drug discovery, and validation. Augusta is focused on neurology where diagnosis and treatment have historically lagged. Built on the company's Renovaro Cube and Elion platforms and recently validated through work in Parkinson's Disease and epilepsy , the platform combines multimodal data analytics with proprietary in silico screening to identify biomarkers and therapeutics in a fraction of the time of conventional methods.

Neurological disorders remain among the most difficult to diagnose and treat due to heterogeneity in symptoms, unclear disease boundaries, and limited biomarkers. Augusta addresses these challenges through:



Data Preprocessing : Augusta is the first biomedical-specific machine learning (ML) platform to perform fast, effective data pre-processing. It uses a patented process to enable optimization of all decision points in data processing, reducing bias and improving results for drug discovery/development, diagnostics, and precision medicine.

Phenoclustering : Advanced clustering of patient-level phenotypic and clinical data to define biologically and clinically meaningful subgroups.

Biomarker identification : Fusion of multimodal data pipelines with predictive analytics to derive precise, actionable biomarkers. Biomarkers include clinical features, as well as molecular features identified using proprietary transformer models designed to detect mutations and epigenetic alterations.

In silico screening : Proprietary models built on generative frameworks that predict the effect of disrupting thousands of genes in silico, reducing the number of experiments and animals used. Closed loop validation : Initial validation in CRISPR modified zebrafish empowered by proprietary computer vision models provides fast confirmation of gene and small molecule effects on brain development and behaviour, while simultaneously providing readouts on unwanted toxicities in specific genetic backgrounds.



Unlike black-box approaches, the Augusta platform emphasizes interpretability, clinical alignment, and rigorous benchmarking. Augusta's modular infrastructure enables plug-and-play model evaluation, including for large language models (LLMs) conditioned using proprietary knowledge graphs. This supports continuous innovation while maintaining clinical and experimental robustness.

“The Augusta platform is about validation,” said David Weinstein, Renovaro CEO.“We're setting a new bar for how AI can be responsibly and effectively deployed in clinical and experimental settings.”

The efficacy of this approach has already been demonstrated in Parkinson's Disease, where phenoclustering identified novel and highly predictable patient subgroups with unique clinical characteristics and biomarkers, and in epilepsy, where novel lead compounds were identified specifically addressing patient populations with rare genetic mutations.

With a strong foundation in Parkinson's disease and epilepsy, Renovaro plans to expand its precision neurology efforts into additional neurological disorders. Strategic partnerships with academic medical centres and life sciences companies are currently being discussed.

About Renovaro

Renovaro aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development, and BioSymetrics which specializes in contingent AI for precision neurology. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements by Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (“Renovaro”,“we”,“us”,“our” or the“Company”) that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our prospects, plans, business strategy and expected financial and operational results. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would”,”could”,”project”,”plan”,“potential”,”designed”,“seek”,“target”, variations of these terms, the negatives of such terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on certain assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in our industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising; our ability to successfully integrate business that we have acquired, including BioSymetrics, or that we may acquire; our ability to achieve the benefits that we expect to realize as a result of our acquisitions, including BioSymetrics; and those other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), such as our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...



For media inquiries, please contact:

...