$10.92 Bn EV High Voltage Cable Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Driven By Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption, Expanding Charging Infrastructure, And Transforming Regional Auto Landscapes

The "EV High Voltage Cable Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the EV High Voltage Cable Market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The global EV High Voltage Cable Market reached a value of nearly $1.73 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.19% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2024 to $4.3 billion in 2029 at a rate of 19.98%.

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.48% from 2029 and reach $10.92 billion in 2034. Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), expansion of EV charging infrastructure, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were infrastructure limitations and increasing costs of raw materials used in the automotive industry. Going forward, rising electric vehicle adoption, increasing urbanization, increasing government support, and increasing renewable energy projects will drive the growth.

A factor that could hinder the growth of the EV High Voltage Cable Market in the future includes supply chain disruptions. The global EV High Voltage Cable Market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.95% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players in different geographies.

Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 2.19% share of the market, followed by Aptiv PLC with 1.92%, Leoni AG with 1.31%, Lear Corporation with 1.18%, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. with 0.78%, General Electric (GE) Co. with 0.59%, ABB Ltd. with 0.54%, Nexans SA with 0.51%, LS Cable & System Ltd. with 0.48%, and Molex LLC with 0.45%. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the EV High Voltage Cable Market, accounting for 49.69% or $860.07 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and then the other regions.

Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the EV High Voltage Cable Market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 22.45% and 19.42% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 18.25% and 17.76% respectively.

