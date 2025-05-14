$10.92 Bn EV High Voltage Cable Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Driven By Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption, Expanding Charging Infrastructure, And Transforming Regional Auto Landscapes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|298
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$10.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The report covers the following chapters:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics - Segmentations, definitions, and explanations by EV type, voltage, and application. Key Trends - Major trends shaping the market and potential future developments. Macro-Economic Scenario - Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and rising inflation impacts on global/regional markets. Global Market Size And Growth - PESTEL analysis, end-use industries, market growth rates, historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) values, drivers, restraints, growth contributors, and total addressable market (TAM). Regional And Country Analysis - Historic and forecast values, growth, and market share comparison by region and country. Market Segmentation - Values and analysis by EV type, voltage, and application for historic and forecast periods. Regional Market Size and Growth - Regional market size, historic and forecast values, growth, and country comparisons within regions. Competitive Landscape - Market share estimates and company profiles of leading players. Competitive Benchmarking - Financials comparison between major market players. Competitive Dashboard - Competitive dashboard of major players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Recent mergers and acquisitions with financial details that have shaped the market. Market Opportunities And Strategies - Recent developments in the market. Conclusions And Recommendations - Recommendations for market providers on offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies, and target groups for the next five years. Appendix - NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.
Major Market Trends
- Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in the EV High Voltage Cable Market Innovative EV Charging Cables With Dual Thermistors For Enhanced Safety and Performance
Markets Covered:
- By EV Type: BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV By Voltage: High Voltage (1,001V to 3,000V), Very High Voltage (Above 3,000V) By EV Application: Engine And Powertrain, Battery And Battery Management, Charging Management, Power Electronics, Other Applications Key Companies: Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Companies Featured
- Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd. Aptiv plc Leoni AG. Lear Corporation Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. General Electric (GE) Co ABB Ltd. Nexans SA LS Cable & System Ltd. Molex LLC SunCable The Komax Group Hosver LS Cable Qingdao Cable Co., Ltd. Prysmian Group Ravicab Cables Private Limited Leoni AG Prysmian Group Huber + Suhner Leoni AG ACOME Coroflex Norsk Hydro ASA General Electric (GE) Co. Nexans SA BorgWarner Inc. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. FLO Aptiv Plc. Grizzl-E Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd. Lear Corporation Tesla, Inc. Prysmian Group Southwire Company LLC. WEG S.A. Sailtran SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) Bahra Electric Siemens AG General Electric Company Elsewedy Electric Co. S.A.E. Volex Group Prysmian S.p.A Nexans S.A Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E NKT A/S Hitachi Cable, Ltd. Dubai Cable Company Pvt Ltd (Ducab)
