$10.92 Bn EV High Voltage Cable Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Driven By Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption, Expanding Charging Infrastructure, And Transforming Regional Auto Landscapes


2025-05-14 09:31:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia Pacific Leads Surge in Global EV High Voltage Cable Market: Projected to Reach $10.92 Billion by 2034 Amidst Booming BEV and FCEV Demand

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV High Voltage Cable Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the EV High Voltage Cable Market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region. The global EV High Voltage Cable Market reached a value of nearly $1.73 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.19% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2024 to $4.3 billion in 2029 at a rate of 19.98%.

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.48% from 2029 and reach $10.92 billion in 2034. Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), expansion of EV charging infrastructure, and strong economic growth in emerging markets. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were infrastructure limitations and increasing costs of raw materials used in the automotive industry. Going forward, rising electric vehicle adoption, increasing urbanization, increasing government support, and increasing renewable energy projects will drive the growth.

A factor that could hinder the growth of the EV High Voltage Cable Market in the future includes supply chain disruptions. The global EV High Voltage Cable Market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.95% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of a large number of players in different geographies.

Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 2.19% share of the market, followed by Aptiv PLC with 1.92%, Leoni AG with 1.31%, Lear Corporation with 1.18%, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. with 0.78%, General Electric (GE) Co. with 0.59%, ABB Ltd. with 0.54%, Nexans SA with 0.51%, LS Cable & System Ltd. with 0.48%, and Molex LLC with 0.45%. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the EV High Voltage Cable Market, accounting for 49.69% or $860.07 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America, and then the other regions.

Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the EV High Voltage Cable Market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 22.45% and 19.42% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 18.25% and 17.76% respectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 298
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.73 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2%
Regions Covered Global

The report covers the following chapters:

  • Introduction and Market Characteristics - Segmentations, definitions, and explanations by EV type, voltage, and application.
  • Key Trends - Major trends shaping the market and potential future developments.
  • Macro-Economic Scenario - Analysis of COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war, and rising inflation impacts on global/regional markets.
  • Global Market Size And Growth - PESTEL analysis, end-use industries, market growth rates, historic (2019-2024) and forecast (2024-2029, 2034F) values, drivers, restraints, growth contributors, and total addressable market (TAM).
  • Regional And Country Analysis - Historic and forecast values, growth, and market share comparison by region and country.
  • Market Segmentation - Values and analysis by EV type, voltage, and application for historic and forecast periods.
  • Regional Market Size and Growth - Regional market size, historic and forecast values, growth, and country comparisons within regions.
  • Competitive Landscape - Market share estimates and company profiles of leading players.
  • Competitive Benchmarking - Financials comparison between major market players.
  • Competitive Dashboard - Competitive dashboard of major players.
  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Recent mergers and acquisitions with financial details that have shaped the market.
  • Market Opportunities And Strategies - Recent developments in the market.
  • Conclusions And Recommendations - Recommendations for market providers on offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies, and target groups for the next five years.
  • Appendix - NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.

Major Market Trends

  • Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in the EV High Voltage Cable Market
  • Innovative EV Charging Cables With Dual Thermistors For Enhanced Safety and Performance

Markets Covered:

  • By EV Type: BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV
  • By Voltage: High Voltage (1,001V to 3,000V), Very High Voltage (Above 3,000V)
  • By EV Application: Engine And Powertrain, Battery And Battery Management, Charging Management, Power Electronics, Other Applications
  • Key Companies: Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Companies Featured

  • Yazaki Parts Co. Ltd.
  • Lear Corporation
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • General Electric (GE) Co
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Nexans SA
  • LS Cable & System Ltd.
  • Molex LLC
  • SunCable
  • The Komax Group
  • Hosver
  • LS Cable
  • Qingdao Cable Co., Ltd.
  • Prysmian Group
  • Ravicab Cables Private Limited
  • Huber + Suhner
  • ACOME
  • Coroflex
  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
  • FLO
  • Aptiv Plc.
  • Grizzl-E
  • Tesla, Inc.
  • Southwire Company LLC.
  • WEG S.A.
  • Sailtran
  • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
  • Bahra Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • General Electric Company
  • Elsewedy Electric Co. S.A.E.
  • Volex Group
  • NKT A/S
  • Hitachi Cable, Ltd.
  • Dubai Cable Company Pvt Ltd (Ducab)

